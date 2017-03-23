Business trips are serious things where you need to do work while you are wishing you had time to explore and enjoy the scenery. It helps to make sure that you have a plan set in place, which will make your trip go that much smoother. You might even be able to fit in time for a meal at a popular restaurant or a stroll through a local museum.

The key is to plan everything out, from what time you’ll step off the plane to what time you need to be back at the airport. Here are some things you should do before you head out on your business trip. They will ensure that you have a safe and productive trip.

Get Your Vaccinations

Start off by making sure you are up-to-date on your immunizations and vaccinations. Visit your doctor to make sure your health is good (you definitely don’t want to have a medical emergency on your flight because of high blood pressure).

While you’re visiting your doctor, make sure you have refills on all of your prescription medications. Let them know where you are traveling to as well, as they may have some healthful suggestions for you.

Make A List Of Items

Make a list of everything that you need to take with you, from personal items to work stuff. Start with your hygiene items, makeup and hair care stuff, and your clothing. Make sure that you have your laptop, work credentials, and your digital recorder.

Collect items from your list into one space. Once you believe you have it all, begin packing the items and checking them off the list one by one. Just like Santa, you should check your list twice.

Print An Itinerary

Business trips need itineraries. You need to know what time your business breakfast is, what time your presentation is, where you need to meet a potential client for lunch, and which brewery you and the co-workers are having drinks at.

Your itinerary will help you know where to be, so you won’t be late for important meetings. This will also be the thing by which you can judge whether or not you have time for any fun, like a stroll through a local art gallery.

Use Your Phone

On a family vacation or even a romantic one, your smartphone might double as your camera. On a business trip, it can do so much more.

It doubles as a video recorder and a voice recorder. It can guide you to your destination if you decide to walk somewhere, with GPS. It will also be the place where you keep phone numbers for emergencies or to contact the people you’re meeting with. Your tablet can also be useful as well, so don’t forget your tech!