Study Reveals It’s Safer to Ride in a Taxi Than an Ambulance in Several U.S. States

A new nationwide study has revealed that passengers are statistically safer riding in a taxi than in an ambulance in several parts of the United States — a finding that has raised questions about emergency response safety and driver training standards.

The analysis, conducted by Las Vegas-based personal injury law firm Shook & Stone, reviewed crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) spanning 2019 to 2023. The study compared the total number of reported taxi and ambulance crashes across all 50 states to identify where the gap in safety was most pronounced.

While taxis and ambulances serve very different purposes, the results show that in many states, ambulance crashes occur far more frequently than taxi crashes. In some cases, the difference was stark enough to suggest potential weaknesses in safety training, vehicle maintenance, or emergency driving protocols.

Texas topped the list, with data showing 14 ambulance crashes and no taxi crashes during the five-year period. Georgia ranked second, recording 10 ambulance crashes compared to just three taxi crashes. Tennessee also appeared among the top 10 states, ranking ninth, with five ambulance crashes versus three taxi crashes.

Other states rounding out the top 10 included Missouri (0–5), Indiana (2–6), North Carolina (4–8), Pennsylvania (3–7), Alabama (0–3), Hawaii (0–2), and Washington (0–2).

According to the data, Georgia’s ambulance crashes peaked in 2019, 2021, and 2023, with three recorded incidents in each of those years. Taxi crashes in the state remained minimal, occurring once a year in 2019, 2022, and 2023, and not at all in 2020 or 2021. Tennessee saw three taxi crashes in 2019 and none in subsequent years, while ambulance crashes occurred once annually between 2019 and 2021, increasing to two in 2023.

A spokesperson for Shook & Stone said the findings reveal an important, if surprising, insight into transportation safety trends:

“The study highlights that several states — including Georgia and Tennessee — show some of the most significant disparities between taxi and ambulance crash rates. While ambulances operate under far more challenging conditions than taxis, the data suggests that there may be opportunities to improve safety outcomes for both patients and emergency medical personnel.”

Emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, face unique risks due to the urgency of their operations. Drivers are often required to navigate congested roads at high speeds, run red lights, and make split-second decisions to reach patients or hospitals in time. While these risks are inherent to emergency response, experts suggest that targeted improvements could reduce crash rates without compromising response times.

“Enhanced driver training, stricter maintenance checks, and upgraded safety technology could all play a role in reducing ambulance crashes,” the spokesperson added. “State transportation officials and emergency medical services may want to review current safety policies to identify where improvements can be made.”

The findings also touch on a broader issue: the growing need to balance emergency response speed with public and crew safety. Many states have already begun introducing advanced telematics and driver monitoring systems for emergency fleets. However, adoption and training consistency vary significantly across jurisdictions.

Taxis, by contrast, are typically driven under more controlled conditions. They are subject to commercial driving regulations and operate within predictable environments, which may explain their lower crash numbers.

Still, the researchers note that the study’s findings shouldn’t be interpreted as a criticism of emergency responders — rather, as an opportunity to strengthen existing safety measures.

“Ambulance drivers and medical staff perform vital work under immense pressure,” the spokesperson concluded. “The goal of this study is to help shine a light on where additional resources or training could make a real difference in protecting both those receiving care and those providing it.”

The research underscores the firm’s broader commitment to raising awareness of transportation safety and advocating for accident prevention at every level.

Methodology

The study analyzed NHTSA crash data for taxi and ambulance crashes from 2019 to 2023 across all 50 U.S. states. The total number of crashes for each vehicle type was calculated to identify the top 10 states where the safety gap between taxis and ambulances was most pronounced.