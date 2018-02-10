3 Ways Art Impacts Our Lives

What is art? When you think of the word “art” most people envision a painting of some sort. Whether we know them by name or not, Pablo Picasso and Vincent Van Gogh are two of the most popular painters and are often our goto painters when we’re trying to sound informed about the world of art.

Be that as it may, there are many other forms such as sculpting, pottery, drawing, photography, writing, and music. No matter what the form, they all impact every life on the planet. Next to talking, art is the next expressive language. Below are some ways it guides our experiences in life.

It Inspires Us

Art in any form is a conduit for the artist to share their innermost feelings. Life happens to us all. Sometimes the events are happy and mark the times in memories with sunshine. Other times, life is cruel and unfair and sometimes very tragic.

Art is one way we “talk” out our hurts and joys. We can share with the world how a new love makes us feel like we are floating through the day with a song. Subsequently, a poem can help us communicate how we feel about a heartbreak.

We have the ability to take out political frustrations on a canvas or create a beautiful piece of pottery for a loved one. Whether you are kindergartener making a card for Mom or one of our respected elderly sharing the new chapters in your life, art inspires us to share our life with the world.

Art Teaches Empathy

Empathy is defined as the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. Unfortunately, there aren’t many who try to. The world has become a ward for people who only get involved in the circus if it’s their monkeys that are performing.

We don’t help each other as much as we used to and we have most definitely grown cold when it comes to lending a true listening ear. How can we claim we are empathetic if we won’t even take the time to let people vent? Next time you have time, visit an art show, go to a concert, or sit in on a reading of a novel or poetry.

Allow yourself to get lost in the artist’s thoughts and feelings. They come from a real place of joy, happiness, hurt, pain, or suffering. Look at the world through their eyes. You are bound to feel the tears of the artist’s broken heart or see the smile his/her child put on their face. Art can be one of the best tools for teaching empathy if you let it.

It Helps Make Great Memories

How many of you have children? Have you ever sat down and had an arts and crafts session with them? Sure, they do that stuff at school and they love it, but when you personally invest the time with them those memories are dearer to them and you.

You could create posters of appreciation for Mom or Dad, make valentines cards for Grandma and Grandpa, or go big and make a castle out of popsicle sticks. Another great memory maker is that anniversary date. Ok men. Women are thinkers and feelers. We interpret the world with our hearts. Not that you don’t, but men tend to hang on the more logical side of things. Want to make that next anniversary one she will never forget?

Take her to an art show. Take your time at each piece and honestly discuss with her what the artist might have been trying to convey and what it makes each of you feel. Between the bonding with you and the opportunity to share her inner self without judgment, she will never forget the night.

Art is amazing and timeless! The impact it has had, is having, and will have in the future will help shape the nations.