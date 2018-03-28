3 Ways to Reduce Stress and Strengthen Your Health

There are a lot of things in life that cause people stress. From their job to their kids and even situations like losing a loved one or going through a divorce can cause someone to feel very stressed for a very long time. But for the sake of your health, both mentally and physically, you need to be able to find ways to get the stress in your life under control. To help you do this, here are three ways you can reduce stress and begin strengthening your health at the same time.

Focus On Your Breathing

When you start to feel stressed, your body can do some pretty involuntary things. One of these things is that your breathing quickens and your heart starts to race. But for the sake of your heart and lungs, you don’t want either of these things to keep going for too long. So to reduce this stress on your heart and lungs, as well as the overall stress you’re feeling in general, Jeannette Moninger, a contributor to WebMD, recommends that you focus on your breathing and start taking long, slow breaths. By doing this, you can relax both your body and mind and reduce your blood pressure and heart rate.

Organize Your Life

Feeling like things are out of your control can make you feel an increased amount of stress in your life. Not only can living a disorganized life bring on more stress, but it can make it hard for you to find the time to do things that could reduce the stress you feel, like eating healthy or exercising. To combat this, Heart.org suggests doing things like using to-do lists, creating small goals, and beginning by focusing on just one area of your life at a time. By doing this, you can become more organized and better handle the stress that you’ll inevitably feel in your life.

Find Someone To Talk To

Another great way to reduce stress and live a healthier emotional life is to focus on your relationships. According to Nathan Reese, a contributor to Healthline.com, one of the best natural stress relievers is simply talking to a trusted friend or loved one about what’s going on in your life. By doing this, you’ll be able to bounce your ideas off of someone else in order to come up with healthy ways to overcome your stress and become less stressed in the future.

Stress and your health are inextricably linked within both your body and your mind. So to find ways that you can reduce the stress in your life and live healthier in all areas, consider using the tips mentioned above as you meet stressful situations in the future.