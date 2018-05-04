4 Summertime Must Haves For Warm Climates

The summertime can be cool to mild in many locations. There’s not much to worry about as far as having to make major changes as the weather turns to the summer season. However, there are a lot of places in the world where the weather conditions get so hot, that you’ll want to make sure that you’re equipped with the right tools.

It’s all about making sure that you have everything that you need in order to avoid being miserable on those hot days and nights. When it comes to the essentials for staying cool and comfortable, here are the essentials.

Mosquito Protection

Where there is summertime, there are usually mosquitos nearby. Regardless of how you may try to close your windows or eat your garlic, the little critters seem to get you every year.

Rather than allowing yourself to be eaten alive all day and night, it’s important to protect yourself against mosquitos. For a more natural approach, you might want to consider lighting a citronella candle or rubbing an essential oil on your skin.

If that doesn’t do the trick then you may want to pull out the big guns and buy plugins which will kill them. However, this isn’t very good for us as humans to inhale too much of, so use it sparingly and open the windows every now and then.

A Water Bottle

It’s important to stay hydrated when you’re sweating regularly. As your body sweats, you’re losing hydration. Therefore it’s important to stay on top of drinking water throughout the day.

Keeping a water bottle nearby so that you can sip from it as you go about your day should become a habit of yours. You will be less likely to feel fatigued from the heat and will avoid things like headaches and dehydration.

A Fan

When it gets so hot that it starts to become difficult to focus on work or even get from one point to the next without feeling like you just want to stick your head in a freezer, a fan is your best friend.

Keeping a fan nearby which keeps a continuous stream of air in your general direction will help ward off overheating. You may want to invest in a few which you can keep in various locations throughout the house.

Sunblock

The sun is something which can easily start to take its toll on our skin. It’s important to apply a sunblock of at least 30 SPF before going out in direct sunlight and even on cloudy days.

The UV rays can cause permanent damage to our skin making us appear older, and even potentially leading to skin conditions like cancer.