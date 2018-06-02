Presentations can be brutal. Shufflr conducted a survey of 1,500 business professionals and found that 25% of respondents walked out on a presentation that were too long. Another 25% of respondents admitted that they were so bored, they fell asleep during the meeting. And one in 12 people were so unengaged that they spent more time browsing a dating app than paying attention.

Still, presentations are a necessary part of the office life. Here are four tips for making a great one.

1. Know Your Material

Make sure that you walk into the meeting prepared. Know the material. There is nothing worse than learning the material as you’re giving the presentation.

Not only will you fail to demonstrate your expertise in the area, but you’ll also lose the interest of your audience.

This goes beyond just memorizing a script. Make sure that you understand the information you’re covering, the flow of the material, the goals of the presentation, and consider any questions that the client may ask.

2. Be Candid and Confident When Speaking

It’s common for people to feel intimidated when giving a presentation, especially if you have to be persuasive in your speech.

One way to get around this is to find a friendly face in the audience. Imagine that you’re talking to that person as if you were talking to a friend.

By speaking as if you were talking to a friend, you give the impression that you truly know and understand the material – and that you didn’t just memorize a script to read for the audience.

3. Make the Presentation Accessible after the Meeting

If the presentation contains important and valuable information, make it available to attendees after the meeting. There are several ways to do this. You can send the presentation fie, you can use a PDF converter, or you can prepare a document that summarizes the important points and send it in an email.

Making the presentation available after the meeting ensures that everyone has access to the information conveyed at the meeting.

4. Express the Goal of the Presentation Early On

Make sure that everyone understands the goal of the presentation early on. If the audience understands the purpose of the presentation, they will be able to relate the information you’re giving to the goal at hand.

Knowing the goal also makes it easier for everyone to take the final action that you want.