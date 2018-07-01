With the advancements of technology, many would assume that happiness and security would be more prevalent. However in a recent study, over 8% of Americans have shown signs of depression. So why are so many people still unhappy?

While there have been many improvements that have increased our life expectancy and made things easier, many people still do not understand how to create a balanced life that is fulfilling or brings them joy. Here are five simple steps you can take right now that will quickly improve the quality of your life:

1. Deep Sleep

Many people assume they are getting good sleep if they get more than six hours. However, what most fail to realize is that the most important part of a good nights rest is what is called stage 4.

When we go to sleep at night, there are four different stages of sleep and most people only reach the first 2 or 3. However, stage 4 has a greater amount of delta wave activity which allows the body to replenish hormones and rebuild muscle tissue.

To help you get to stage 4, try taking some melatonin before going to bed and put some blackout curtains to ensure no light comes into your room. The extra dark light will help you sleep much deeper.

2. Less Time On Social Media

With the advent of smart phones and social media, now more than ever people are addicted to checking their notifications. A recent study has connected “…online social networking with several psychiatric disorders, including depressive symptoms, anxiety, and low self-esteem.”

While social media can have some benefits of keeping us connected and spreading information much faster, it is best to keep its usage to a minimum and try to avoid threads that only focus on being argumentative and negative.

3. Hire A Life Coach

One of the biggest causes of unhappiness in people’s lives is the fact that they lack clarity on who they are or what they want. All too often people wake up in their forties only to realize that they have spent half of their lives feeling unfulfilled or unsatisfied.

What’s the solution?

Find a life coach who can help you get clear on what your goals are and help you accomplish them.

4. Get Grounded

Simply put, grounding (or Earthing) is when you put your bare feet on the ground. But more importantly, when you put your bare feet into the Earth such as dirt, grass, or sand. It’s important to get connected to the natural environment as this can help re-energize your body.

By spending thirty to forty minutes walking barefoot on the Earth, you can see a significant improvement in your overall well-being.