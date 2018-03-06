4 Ways to Effectively Manage Your Warehouse

Did you know that ecommerce giant Amazon used 45,000 Kiva’s robots across 20 of its largest fulfilment centres to automate the picking and packing process in 2016? These robots were 16 inches tall and weighed almost 145 kilograms. Moreover, they could move at around 5mph and haul packages weighing up to 317 kilograms, says a report by Business Insider.

Following the footsteps of such leading companies, businesses across the globe are increasingly investing in automated warehousing solutions applied to some or all their distribution centre operations to save space, increase efficiency in material flow, improve productivity and reduce inventory and building costs.

No matter how big a warehouse is, if the space and resources are not used efficiently, the business will no longer be able to take the maximum advantage of this highly important space, says an expert at Samuel L Bryant Investments, a leading provider of affordable warehouse with office for rent in Houston.

While big businesses have huge resources at their disposal, smaller businesses that are striving to grow feel a huge financial pressure when considering automation solutions. What such businesses need then are more creative ideas to achieve maximum space utilization and inventory management, which can help in shortening travel times and improve loading and unloading.

4 Steps Towards More Effective Warehouse Management

Plan Every Inch of the Warehouse Space: Warehouse for lease in bigger cities like Houston can be a costly. It makes sense to plan every inch of the warehouse space such that storage space can be maximized; and the full capacity of the facility can be used. Implementing certain ideas and strategies to keep the space organised will not require huge investments; but will make the process of stocking and carrying goods more seamless, while minimizing the scope for confusion . Understand Your Warehousing Needs : Does your business need a warehouse space to store products throughout the year or are your offerings seasonal? Are the products very large and difficult to load? Understanding the nature of your business will prevent you from stocking inventory during lean periods. Optimizing inventory, space and equipment will help you save costs, which you can then spend on product development or marketing. Use Vertical Space : There are warehouses that provide its tenants clear heights, which means the facility can accommodate greater storage without the need for more space. However, businesses need to be extra creative to make maximum use of that space. Stack your products and goods in ways that every last cubic feet of vertical space is used. Divide Warehouse into Sections: When you have warehouse space, it can be tempting to fill it with your products randomly. However, it is advisable to put distinct types of items in separate areas, while creating enough walking space.

Small businesses have experienced success and growth by choosing the right options for warehouse for lease in cities like Houston and by making the most of the space. Being conscious of cost implications and thinking creatively can result in huge savings.