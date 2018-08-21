Not everyone grows into a leadership role naturally. It takes a certain kind of personality to immediately command respect and attention — and plenty of people simply lack this quality. Nevertheless, being an effective business leader is about more than just winning over a room. Indeed, people of all walks of life can acclimate to management positions, and work to be better leaders. Here then are five tips you can use to become a more productive leader and move your team forward:

Don’t Fake it

Odds are, most professionals have probably heard the phrase “fake it until you make it.” Unfortunately, this platitude doesn’t carry much weight in terms of business leadership. People can tell if you’re being genuine or not — so don’t try and project an image that isn’t authentic.

Find a Communication Platform

Maybe you don’t like speaking in front of a crowd, or even have a genuine fear of public speaking. If so, know you’re not alone on that front. Still, managers and leaders need to be able to communicate effectively with their employees and coworkers. The good news is, there’s more than one way to get your message out. Email, text messages, chat programs, etc. are all viable alternatives to holding meetings. In fact, many folks are more comfortable interacting through text-based conversations than in person or over the phone anyway.

Set an Example

It doesn’t matter how charming, personable, or guileful a manager may be, there’s no substitute for hard work. At the end of the day, employees want to feel respected and valued, and there’s no faster way to upset them than to slack off. Of course, everyone has a bad day from time to time. But when you accept a leadership position at your company, it behooves you to go the extra mile for your team members. If you want respect, you have to give it as well.

Stay Hands-On

There are many benefits to implementing a hands-on leadership strategy. Not only are you able to address your employees’ concerns and questions more readily when you adopt a hands-on approach, but it will also help you handle issues before they become a problem. The best leaders know everything about their company from top to bottom. So if a business produces lab equipment, for instance, it’s critical for managers there to know as much about leucosep tubes and reaction beakers as the workers who manufacture them. Make no mistake, sweating the small stuff does matter.

Answer the Tough Questions

Dynamic leaders find ways to help those around them grow and develop not just as professionals — but as people also. Still, good managers also need to know when to step in and help out when their team members become overwhelmed. You’d be surprised what offering a little proactive assistance can do to establish yourself as a leader at your operation.