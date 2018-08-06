The California based apparel company, Vans, is experiencing a surprising upsurge of success in bringing its skateboarding shoes and related apparel to a wider market after more than 50 years in business. Vans, which has a 1960’s skate culture vibe to its apparel and products, increased its sales by a considerable 35% in the last quarter as announced by its parent company VF Corp announced on July 20 . This increase is part of the fashion industry’s overall market growth rate of 11.0%, resulting in a predicted market volume of $790,533m by 2022.

The reason Vans seems to be enjoying so much success as of late is because its target audience of teens has been showing an affinity for donning athleisure, vintage and retro styles from big business logo designs and brands. The same passion for name brands and logos can be seen on a more luxurious level with an insatiable craze for name brand logos called by some as logo mania or Guccification.

The teens who have been clambering to wear the highly identifiable Vans brand have been influenced, it seems, by the many celebrities who have been on the name brand and logo bandwagon for the past few months. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin, Jay-Z and others have been captured in images, videos and campaigns covered head to toe in designer wear emblazoned with the company’s’ logos. This type of logo flaunting obsession has not been seen in recent years, perhaps since the 1980’s.

Keen to follow in the fashion world’s and these celebrities’ footsteps, the average consumer is on the lookout for the hottest logos to sport for summer and fall of 2018. The only problem is that most non-celebrities who love fashion and want to stay on trend are unable to afford handing over such a large chunk of chain for one shirt, skirt, bag or pair of shoes.

The logo trend comes at a high cost that can range from the hundreds to the thousands for just a single item of clothing, shoes or apparel for brands like Gucci, Fendi, Burberry, Balenciaga, Versace and other big name fashion companies. Seen in that light, Vans late-in-the-game success makes sense; Vans and other mid-level apparel companies provide fashion loving teens with a much cheaper but still stylish alternative to the logo mania that all their favorite celebrities are sporting on the catwalk, the sidewalk and on Instagram.