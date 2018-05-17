With regards to web design, you may have heard of the terms UX or User Experience being bandied around. Put simply, these terms relate to the experience that people have when they visit your site and the kind of interactions they have with it once they start clicking through to other pages. Developing an enjoyable user experience journey is paramount to businesses both large and small, and will help to retain and keep an audience hooked.

However, due to the number of websites online, it can sometimes be challenging to get through to people who are looking to buy your product or service. Taking a more in-depth look at this concept of ‘user journey‘ can, therefore, open up a myriad of ways to help bring the customer back, improving your website’s conversion rates.

Simple yet informative

Nowadays people much prefer simple web design as opposed to heavy text and many photos. Stock photos are no longer favorable, and people tend to enjoy limited but informative information that is too the point. Today’s generation of internet surfers enjoy fast loading times, easy navigation and imputing as little information as possible (fewer fields to fill, the better).

If you’re still using an outdated website or are unsure on why your site is lacking conversions, then you need to locate and iron out the creases. Enlisting the help of marketing and web design companies like Eventige means you get the expertise of certified designers and digital marketing experts whose sole purpose is to increase your conversion rates and improve your business grow as well as your business’s aesthetics. Such professional help can allow you to focus on other aspects of your company, without having to worry about all the moving parts relating to your digital marketing strategies.

Tailoring it to your target market

For the best user experiences, you need to understand your target market. Without this knowledge, you will be trying to develop a site that doesn’t speak to a specific group of people, and this could create disaster for your brand. Make sure you analyze the people who are interested in your products and services. You can do this by looking into their online history, what they search for, and the journey they take through your website. By doing all of this, you can build brand personas. These unique customer tools will open insights into how you should design everything from the look of the pages to what font your use. It’s also these metrics that can help you focus your marketing efforts and monitor the outcome more efficiently.

Getting the user experience and brand personas right in the long-term will help you save money on creating something that your target market will love. By getting a web design firm to help make this a reality is one of the best steps you can take to ensure you meet your strategic goals. Whether you are a new business or established company looking to revamp your site, crafting a fluid customer journey will see you reap the rewards in better profits and brand presence.