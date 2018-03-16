How to Make a Little Extra Money When Selling Your Home

Let’s face it. Money may not be the end all be all of life, but it sure makes things easier if you have a substantial amount of it. So, it seems we are always looking for new ways, big and small, to make a little extra. If you are in a position to sell your home, which could make you a lot of money, there are a few things that you should know that may make you even more. Below are three of them.

Renovate

We all like to think that our pad is the coolest one that has ever existed. We raise families in our homes. Our fur babies live and die in our homes and memory after memory is made with friends and family members, alike, in those homes.

With that said, as much as we would like to think that things just couldn’t get much better than the house we built our lives in, there are always things that can be updated or repaired. Remodeling, in most cases, would ruin most, if not all the profit, you might make selling your home. So, renovate what is already there.

For example, if you have a pool in your backyard, hire a reputable company to renovate it instead of starting over or removing it completely. A renovated pool will almost always add to the property value and the aesthetic view, as well.

Landscape

When you were shopping for your first home, did you ever drive up into the driveway of a house with poor landscaping or none at all? It’s quite a turn-off. When preparing to sell your home as someone’s future home, you want it to appear as it would if they already lived there and were coming up the drive after a long day at work or school.

Droopy flowers and brown grass aren’t the greatest things to turn a frown upside down after a battle with the boss or a bad grade on a test. Make sure to feed, water, and maintain the grass. Take the time to plant some flower beds around the edge of the house and maybe add some mulch around the larger trees decorating the yard. The occasional fountain, bird feeder, or gazebo isn’t a bad idea either.

Keep It Clean

There’s nothing worse than going to look at a house that you plan on possibly making a home out of and finding it unkempt. Unless you are selling a fixer upper or a house in the middle of construction, you will want to take the time to clean up a little.

The inside of your home should be dusted and vacuumed. Dishes should be done, toys picked up, and things should be generally suitable for visitors. The outside of your home should follow suit. Take the time to pressure wash the outside of the house, clean out the gutters, and sweep porches and decks.

If there is a pool or outdoor hot tub, make sure that pool toys are put away and that the pool and hot tub themselves are clean and chemically treated. If it’s winter, it’s a good idea to have your pool and hot tub covered. This keeps unwanted debris from making the cleaning process that much more work.

Taking the time to put in a little extra work would mean the difference between make a profit of thousands or tens of thousands. Use the tips above to help your home look like someone else’s dream palace.