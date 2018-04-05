Ripple ($XRP) is the third largest cryptocurrency. Currently priced just below $0.50 with a market capitalisation of $19.37 billion, Ripple is facing a problem.

Despite big banks and the financial institutions having already signed up to the Ripple network and purchased equity in the Ripple business, the centralized real-time gross settlement system (RTGS), Ripple still has not been able to close a deal to be listed on the top two cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S.

And it isn’t through lack of want or trying that Ripple has not been able to secure a coveted listing. Bloomberg reported that the company, based in San Francisco and founded in 2012, put forward the plan to pay large financial enticements to two of the biggest crypto exchanges, Coinbase and Gemini.

Whilst it is regarded as near standard procedure to pay for a listing in the equity markets, it is not the case in the loosely unregulated crypto markets.

According to reports published by Bloomberg, Ripple reportedly made an offer of $1 million cash to Gemini for a listing in Q3 of last year. Ripple also reportedly proposed a loan of $100 million in XRP tokens to Coinbase with which investors could trade on the Coinbase exchange.

To be listed on either the Gemini or Coinbase exchanges would put Ripple (XRP) up with the nobility of the cryptocurrency world. Coinbase, also headquartered in San Francisco, only features Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin. Gemini, established by the Winklevoss twins in 2015, is even more exclusive listing only Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Gemini exchange, the world’s first licensed ether exchange.

Despite having a lot of hype accompanying Ripple, the absence from two of the world’s largest exchanges is noticeable and hard to fathom. Ripple has been and continues to be in demand by traders, and importantly, Ripple is probably the one blockchain start up that has been able to bridge the gap between the traditional banking world and that of the cryptocurrency world.

Both Coinbase and Gemini did not pursue the Ripple proposals, but as yet have to yet to give a reason why or even comment on the speculation. For many months Ripple XRP news has been dominated by talk of exchange acceptance, sometimes pushing Ripple price higher on the speculation.

Ripple spokesperson Emmalee Kremer said confirmed that some of the information being bandied about was not accurate but refused to specify which of the details she was disputing. “Regardless, Ripple has always been transparent about our focus on building and growing a strong XRP ecosystem,” she continued. “We want XRP to be the most liquid digital asset possible to enable faster, cheaper global payments.”

There has been much speculation on what’s next for Ripple. Its supporters see XRP is an invaluable bridge between the banking world and that of the digital currencies. It’s backed by Silicon Valley technology and a U.S listing would propel Ripple into the crypto royal family. Yet, the concern remains that regulators such as the SEC will deem XRP as a security. If classed as a security, Ripple would be taken out of the mostly unregulated Wild, Wild West of digital currencies and start to become subject to regulations and regulations like those that administer assets such as stocks.