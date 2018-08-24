If you are a company that is interested in hiring an executive professional, you may wonder if you need to do an executive background check, and Corporate Resolutions says that’s always a good idea. An executive professional is a person who will be in charge of a valuable information that is pertinent to your company, therefore, she is an individual who you are heavily invested in. If you are interested in hiring an executive to preside over your company, you do well to do a thorough screening of this individual. According to statistics, 45% of businesses do not screen executives with as much scrutiny as they would a standard employee. 31% of businesses do not do any in-depth investigation of executives.

Why You Should Investigate an Executive

An executive is an individual who you believe to be highly qualified and truthful, it may seem unthinkable for you to do a background check on her, but history tells us that a number of executives have lied on their resumes. Even though executives are individuals who supposedly have much experience in their field, they may elaborate on things such as college history or work history, and they may not divulge information that you want to know. There have been a few executives who have been called out on their lies, and their experiences turned into huge scandals for them and the companies that they were involved with. Not only do you want to avoid hiring an individual who is untruthful, but you also want to be sure that you are getting the best return on your investment. If you are going to invest in an executive to improve your company, you want to invest in an individual who truly has the credentials that she has laid out in her resume. You deserve to hire a professional who has a high moral code of ethics, but you will never know if you do not get her background investigated.

What Else Might Be Left Out

An executive may also omit or downplay issues that have to do with how she handled money. This could be information about credit problems, past bankruptcies, or company fraud. These are not issues that are laid out in a resume; this is information that has to be discovered. These background details will assist you when it comes to your hiring decision. Since it is possible that an executive might be dishonest, you do well to investigate a possible corporate hire before you make a costly decision.

What Is Involved in an Executive Background Check?

If you would like to run a background check, you do well to contact a trustworthy investigation company. Corporate Resolutions Inc. is a company that has been providing executive background checks for years. This professional investigation company uses innovative strategies to carry out high-quality background checks. In order to screen an executive employee, the requirements can be unique. Because this is an individual who could potentially have much power in your company, you want to do an extensive check. This is a check that would include everything legally feasible. A Thorough background check would look for any red flags and any serious issues that have to do with identity, employment, criminal record, bank fraud, unpaid taxes, gaps in debt, or leans. Apart from that, you want to have verification of all references that this individual may have given to you.

The Reality of Hiring an Executive

Unfortunately, there are individuals who you want to join your company who may not be trustworthy. It is naïve to believe that everything that is on a resume is true. Since that is the case, you do well to do a background check on any executive who you are interested in bringing into your company, because this is an individual who will be in charge of valuable assets and employees. You have worked hard to form your company, so the last thing that you need is to hire an individual who will destroy your company’s integrity. Hiring an untrustworthy executive could cost your business thousands, if not millions, of dollars. Make the right choice. Hire a professional company that can do a thorough executive background check. This move will protect your company and give you peace of mind.