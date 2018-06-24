Contrary to some research results, publishing longer content on social media is very effective when done properly. Great content is never a bad thing, as long as you stack the first sentences to draw the user’s interest right away. For example, if you publish a longer article on Facebook, only the first sentence or two shows before being cut off in the news feed. If your content is good, that’s enough to get visitors to read the entire article. Getting assistance with essay writing helps you create content that users want to share. According to Essaybot.com, “A good article can be shared by your followers and friends, and can be seen by their friends, and so on.” This, of course, is how your article can eventually go viral and lead people to your page.

Here are three ways to generate viral social media posts by using longer content formats.

Life Hack Blog Featuring Your Product or Service

Your fans on Facebook want information that enhances their lives. You can show them how your product saves them time and encourage them to share it with their own Facebook communities. As a business, this is one of the most effective ways to connect prospective clients to your brand. To get the most bang for your buck with this format, follow these simple tips.

Use Lifestyle articles to share more than just your products or services.

Include a questions section at the end, so users can make their comments. This motivates more people to share the link.

Use pronouns such as “you” and “us” to create a connection with new visitors.

How-To Blog Articles

How to blogs are a great way to give visitors tips for using your products. It makes them want to order your products to improve their lives. For example, if you sell coffee makers, articles on how to brew coffee or grind fresh beans would benefit visitors and make them want your coffeemaker.

Make a Weekly Wrap Up

Gather your best articles and share them as a weekly wrap up on Facebook. This gives fans a chance to catch up and improves your click-through rate. When you post the “Weekly Wrap Up”, make a photo gallery of images to entice your Facebook Fans to learn more

Conclusion

These three longer formats can help you attract prospects by having existing fans repost valuable content. According to essay writing experts at Essaybot.com, the “key to success on social media is to post more informational articles on popular topics to go viral.” Use the first sentences to provide essential information in a compelling way, and you are well on your way to learning how to create viral content linked back to your social media or website.