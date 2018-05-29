If you run a business, be it large or small, then you should understand just how important it is that you hire the right staff. Poor staff can do great damage to your business, the way that it operates, as well as causing a great deal of other issues for you, which you simply do not have time to deal with. With this in mind then, I wanted to talk a little today about the the importance on you that you check people thoroughly, before you decide to offer them a contract.

Daily Operations

Once you have a member of staff in your business who is fully trained, you should be able to trust that they can deliver the job without mistakes. The last thing that you need when running a business is having to offer a refund or an apology to customers who have been let down by the poor member of staff. You should not only check your staff before offering a contract, but once they have the job too.

Business Reputation

If you have a business which is being brought down by a poor member of staff then you can expect to have the reputation of your company severely damaged. These days all it takes is a bad experience, a negative review on Google, and all of a sudden the reputation of your company can be immeasurably damaged. Businesses live and die based on their BBB rating and failing to check out who someone is before you hire them, could see you in great trouble as far as your reputation goes.

Customer Loyalty

We live in a world where the marketplace is absolutely full, leaving customers a difficult task when it comes to placing loyalty, owing to the sheer volume of options which they have. The way in which customers place their loyalty these days is based on how trustworthy your company really is. Having one or two rogue members of staff because you didn’t vet them properly could result in you losing this trust with your customer base, and damaging future sales.

Viral For The Wrong Reasons

Going viral can have a huge impact on your business, it can create wider exposure for your products and services, and it can introduce your business to more people. With this being said, it is important to remember that going viral is only good for the business when it is positive, not owing to some scam or mistake that a member of staff has made. Going viral can happen quickly and it can decimate your business, we have seen evidence of this many times in the past. Before you decide to hire a new member of the team, be sure that you know what their intentions are, and what they have done in the past, in order to avoid a tragedy such as this.