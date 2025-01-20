How to Add a Rooftop Deck Area to an Apartment Building

It’s no secret that people love a rooftop deck, and why shouldn’t they? That space would otherwise go completely wasted. A rooftop deck provides a whole new perspective where your tenants can soak in the sun and enjoy a nice breeze whenever they’d like. Of course, before you leap into the project, there are quite a few things to think about first.

1. Determine if Rooftop Decks are Allowed

Before anything else, it’s important to know if your area allows rooftop decks at all. Does local zoning prohibit this type of construction? Are there other building restrictions in the neighborhood? If you don’t already know, check with your local building department to access all the information you need. Building code officials can help you save a lot of money.

2. Make Sure the Building Can Support It

Even if your neighborhood allows rooftop construction, your building’s actual rooftop may not have the structure to support the additional weight. Here’s where a building code official can help again, starting with the loading requirements in your area. From there, you’ll want to contact a structural engineer to determine your roof’s loading capacity. Never proceed with construction without this information.

That’s where hiring a professional rooftop design company comes in; they can assess the existing condition of your roof and determine if it can support the pavers and live load according to the local building code.

During this process, the professional examines the roof structure. Older townhouses and brownstones typically have wood joists that may sag, rot, or pull away from the masonry over time. All of these are situations that need to be fixed first to support the weight. Sometimes the roof’s joists aren’t exposed, in which case a contractor must make holes in the ceiling to probe for them.

If it turns out your roof cannot support a new construction, you’re not out of luck; there are multiple ways to add new structure to rooftops. For example, a professional can sister the joists, doubling the structural integrity and likely exceeding the minimum required by the building code.

3. Create and Implement a Rooftop Deck Design

Chances are you already have some thoughts on the kind of deck space you’d like on your rooftops. If you haven’t, consider how you’d like tenants to make use of the space. Would you like them to enjoy a lush garden among a range of seating areas? Will they need access to drains or utilities? A professional can help you plan the space of your dreams as wisely as possible.

It might sound like a simple enough project, but adding a rooftop deck area to an apartment building involves more challenges than you’d expect. That’s why it’s crucial to set realistic expectations and work with an expert to help get the job done.

Should You Add a Rooftop Deck Area?

If you’re concerned about the cost and return, consider the fact that rooftop decks add great property value. Not only will this entice future residents to apply, but you’ll have numerous opportunities available should you decide to sell the building later.