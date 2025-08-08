As the AI hype cycle fades, a powerful new force is taking over the Web3 funding space: institutional-grade crypto crowdfunding. Launch platforms like CoinList, SeedList, and Bitget LaunchX are leading the shift away from venture capital as early-stage token projects look to scale faster, tap global communities, and reward contributors from day one.

With over 100 token launches expected between Q3 and Q4 2025, it’s becoming clear that launchpads are no longer side tools, they’re central infrastructure. Teams are no longer raising quietly behind the scenes. They’re launching publicly, transparently, and with the help of platforms that provide not just funding, but visibility, liquidity, and trust.

WalletConnect’s Launch Sparked a New Standard for Distribution

The shift became evident with WalletConnect’s WCT token sale, which went live across CoinList, Echo, and Bitget LaunchX, three of the most prominent launch platforms in crypto.

Bitget LaunchX processed more than $170 million in pledges and reached its $4 million target in less than two hours.

CoinList onboarded over 18,000 contributors from 100+ countries in its public round.

Echo’s $500,000 allocation was filled in just 11 seconds, proving that token launches can be fast, fair, and user-led.

CoinList, a spinoff from AngelList, has built its brand around compliance-first token distribution. Having brought Solana, Flow, and Filecoin to market, it’s now launching Bitlayer, DoubleZero, and Obol, all while maintaining its karma system that gives better access to loyal contributors.

Bitget LaunchX, meanwhile, is offering a more rapid, exchange-native model. It appeals to retail users with large-scale onboarding and deep liquidity, and has proven especially effective in giving projects day-one visibility.

Echo, founded by Cobie, continues to attract teams that want customization. Its Sonar system allows projects to set the terms and structure that best match their goals.

Still, among all the activity, SeedList has distinguished itself by challenging the very structure of early access itself.

SeedList Removes the Capital Barrier and Prioritizes Real Contributors

Operating from Singapore, SeedList is the only major platform to completely eliminate venture capital from its early allocation model. The project instead focuses on contributors, people driving growth, education, development, and engagement in real time.

Its merit-based allocation framework uses AI to evaluate the impact of applicants: code commits, translations, meetups, tutorials, content, and social growth all factor into whether someone earns access. No staking. No randomness. Just a record of contribution.

This approach appeals to Web3 builders from underserved regions often excluded from early rounds. SeedList is fully crypto-native and non-custodial, allowing borderless participation without fiat, centralized wallets, or investment minimums.

“We’ve built SeedList to reward action, not assets,” said Rosa Pagani, SeedList co-founder and CEO of WhiteBIT Australia. “Platforms like CoinList gave structure to token launches. We’re evolving it one step further, by making access something people earn through involvement.”

Similar to Kaito and CoinList, SeedList is also backed by industry heavyweights, Rosa Pagani, CEO of WhiteBIT Australia, a division of the $18 billion WhiteBIT Global, Europe’s largest crypto exchange with 8 million users, as well as Brijesh Patel, former partner at Pronomos Capital, a decentralized city VC backed by the likes of Marc Andreessen (a16z), Balaji Sreenivasan (Coinbase CTO), the Winklevoss twins (Gemini and Facebook), and Naval Ravikant (founder of AngelList, parent of CoinList).

A renowned Solana ecosystem advisor, CryptoSheldon, summed it up: “Launchpads are becoming the new power centers of Web3. The ones that reward contributors will shape what comes next.”

Launchpads Have Become the New Base Layer for Project Growth

Modern launch platforms now provide more than access to capital. They offer KYC and compliance systems, contributor management tools, liquidity support, and user analytics, all built into their token distribution infrastructure.

CoinList is the leader in regulatory-first launches. Republic continues to expand its payout systems for Note token holders. Kaito is using AI to assess contributor credibility. Bitget LaunchX enables mass exposure for projects on day one. And Echo allows projects to design custom allocation logic and timelines.

But it’s SeedList that’s building the most inclusive system, one that flips allocation logic to reward the builders, educators, translators, and organizers who actually make early-stage traction possible.

As the end of 2025 approaches, launchpads will be at the center of some of the most anticipated launches in crypto, from decentralized AI protocols and DePIN networks to L2 scalability tools.

Guiding this next phase are Web3 leaders like Cobie (Echo), Yu Hu (Kaito), and CryptoSheldon, who also co-founded SeedList. Their combined efforts are making the launch layer the most competitive and community-aligned layer in the entire crypto stack.

As capital continues to decentralize and participation becomes the real metric of value, SeedList and its peers are proving that the future of investing isn’t gated, it’s earned.