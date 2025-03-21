When selecting a text message marketing platform, customer support and compliance are two key considerations that can make or break your success. While Smarter Contact is a well-known player in the SMS marketing industry, Launch Control is the better option-not only for its superior messaging platform but also for its outstanding customer support and industry-leading compliance practices.

Compliance Matters: Protect Your Business with Launch Control

SMS marketing is held in check by stringent carrier compliance guidelines like A2P 10DLC, TCPA, and CTIA regulations. Disregarding these policies risks carrier blocks, lower deliverability, and even legal ramifications. Smarter Contact has been criticized for the lack of compliance solutions, hence increasing the riskiness for businesses operating on the platform.

Why Launch Control is the Compliance Leader

91.5%+ Deliverability Rate – Launch Control ensures that a greater percentage of your messages actually reach your audience.

Carrier Compliance Engine – Built-in A2P 10DLC registration assistance to prevent carrier filtering and optimize message delivery.

Daily Sending Limits for Higher Success Rates – Unlike Smarter Contact, Launch Control optimizes message delivery with intelligent sending patterns to avoid carrier flagging and spam filters.

DNC & TCPA Compliance – Launch Control pre-cleans numbers for compliance and risk avoidance of spam to keep your business safe from future fines and penalties.

Best-in-Class Customer Support: Real Experts, Real Help

Another huge advantage of Launch Control is the level of dedicated customer support. Smarter Contact does not offer expert-level support, dedicated account reps, and live assistance like Launch Control does.

What Makes Launch Control’s Customer Support Stand Out

Live Chat & Lightning Response Times – No waiting. Get actual assistance, quickly.

SMS Marketing Professionals At Your Service – Our support is comprised of real individuals with in-depth knowledge of the real estate and wholesaling markets.

1-on-1 Coaching & Strategy Guidance – As opposed to Smarter Contact, we don’t just answer your questions. We offer strategies for boosting your success, enhancing your messaging, and maximizing your campaigns.

Special Training & Webinars – Get the most out of your investment with expert training, special webinars, and world-class coaching.

Smarter Contact vs. Launch Control: Customer Support & Compliance

Feature Launch Control Smarter Contact Deliverability Rate 91.5%+ Lower, vulnerable to carrier filtering A2P 10DLC Registration Assistance ✅ Yes ❌ No Automated DNC Scrubbing ✅ Yes ❌ No Live Chat Support ✅ Quick response time ❌ Complains about slow support Success Coaches ✅ Included ❌ No 1-on-1 coaching Educational Webinars ✅ Yes ❌ Limited

Launch Control: The Clear Choice for Better Support & Compliance

With the highest industry deliverability, unmatched compliance protection, and top-notch customer support, Launch Control is the best SMS marketing solution for real estate investors and wholesalers.

Why Launch Control?

Industry-Leading 91.5%+ Deliverability Rate – Your messages will actually reach sellers.

Better Data & Compliance – Enjoy exclusive access to high-quality real estate lead data at a lower cost.

Responsive, Expert Support – Receive help from real people who understand the business, not bots or hours-long email waits.

Proven Results – Over 77% of Launch Control users have seen an improvement in lead conversion rates.

Say goodbye to frustration with systems that don’t deliver. Choose Launch Control and have the support and success you deserve.

Try Launch Control today and see the difference!