When technology fails or human error results in serious injury or even death, it’s difficult to know what to do or say. How do you react to such a catastrophic event? The factors that often result in car accidents don’t take into consideration who you are, either. It doesn’t matter how old you are, how popular you are, or how much money you earn annually. Golfer Bill Haas was involved in an accident in which a member of his host family–the driver–was killed. He has since opted out of the Genesis Open in order to recover from the comfort of home.

Bill Haas’ driver was in the Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood along the Pacific Coast in Los Angeles County, when the accident occurred. The driver collided with another vehicle along N. Chautauqua Boulevard at about 6:30 PM. Both passengers in the other vehicle, one male and one female, were seriously injured in the accident. The famous Luke Wilson was driving a third car that was involved in the incident. Wilson suffered no injuries.

It is as of yet unknown what caused the accident. Police have procured camera footage from a nearby residence, hoping that it will shed some light onto their investigation.

Haas was lucky to survive with only minor injuries. He has previously won the Genesis Open, a number of other PGA TOURs, and a few other tournaments.

Car accidents kill almost 1.3 million people every year. That’s thousands every day. Add to that already high number the tens of millions who suffer a serious injury or disability, and it’s a wonder why so many of us take the risk at all. Sure, many of us have no other options. We need to get to work, and a bike doesn’t always cut it. Even so, it’s worth doing some research to see if deaths resulting from car accidents are higher where you live, and what kind of damage they usually cause.

