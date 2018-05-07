Globally, we are falling out of love with movie theatres. 2017 saw movie theatre attendances hit a 25-year low. In the US and Canada, attendances dropped 5.8% last year, whilst cinema revenue fell 2.7 percent from $11.4 billion to $11.1 billion.

Ticket prices rose 3.2% in 2017 making the cinema experience – tickets, popcorn and drinks – an expensive affair. However, it isn’t just the high cost of cinema tickets that is causing the decline in cinema goers. The increasing popularity of video streaming services such as HBO, Netflix and Amazon bring a vast catalogue of videos on demand from the comfort of your own home.

And that’s the thing, as well as convenience and the ability to pause and play at your leisure, there is comfort. More and more people are building their own home cinemas so they can that ‘movie experience’ without having to leave the house.

Getting your home kitted with a home cinema by a company like crestron dealers doesn’t need to cost an arm and a leg or end up having to file for bankruptcy. Building a home cinema system that creates that movie theatre experience can be achieved with 5 simple steps:

BIG Screen – Depending on the room size, a home theatre needs a screen at least 100″. If the room size is small and a 100″ is too big, then a projector should be considered Seating is Crucial – There are two things to consider when choosing the seating, the type and the distance from the screen. Limited space makes decisions easier, but getting the distance just right and the comfort factor to your liking are important considerations Sound System – Getting the acoustics right can be a tricky task. For optimum sound, install Surround sound speakers which should be slightly in front of or level with the listener with height speakers just behind. Simple Décor – Some people have a bit of fun with the décor; go for wild and whacky style. However, for maximum effect, plain dark walls complimented with soft light always work well and enhance the cinema effect Soft Dimming Lights – Lighting levels should be very low but you’ll need some ambient lighting that’s bright enough for people to find their snacks.

With such choice and convenience in your own home, going to the cinema is not the popular option it once was. Video streaming sites and inexpensive home cinema systems make the Netflix and chill option the preferred choice of a generation.