Kris Jenner, Angelina Jolie and even Sarah Jessica Parker (a.k.a. Carrie Bradshaw, NY “It” girl) have been caught in public with exquisite box bags. This throwback to the 1950s original box bags shows our penchant for vintage or recycled styles. The problem is, vintage bags or even modern retakes on them are too expensive – unless you know where to look.

Find Replicas Online

If you’re a purse connoisseur, you already get it. The lure of that perfect bag that sends you rushing to all the thrift shops in town at the same time your stalking Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales and other retailers who carry high-quality designer bags. It’s like the leather version of diamonds. You can even shop online to cover more ground. For example, there are many sites that contain replicas of designer purses like this Celine bag replica. The box purse has an interesting history and its product lure is linked to the glamour of the 1950s.

History of the Box Purse

In the 1940s, bags and purses solidified their place as an essential fashion accessory, and this led to a host of designer brands and unique styles that rival the variety of today. By the 1950s, it wasn’t socially acceptable for a woman to leave home without a cute purse. No outfit was complete without it. In fact, there were many rules dictating the proper way to carry a purse with different outfits. There were even conventions regarding how to hold a bag in relationship to your body.

Some purses got bigger in the 1950s, but there were exceptions to the popular structured leather handbags of the time. Starting in the late 1940s, designers started to explore unique shapes, and this is when the lovely hard-sided box bag and its cousin, the round drum bag were conceived.

This dynamic duo provided an alternative to women who wanted to make a statement as interesting as the ornate makeup compacts they carried. Plus, they were small and pretty, an irresistible treasure trove with a handle. In many ways, it helped usher in the trend toward small purses that are still popular today.

The Irony of Our Love for Old Styles

It’s interesting that we are still in love with old or “like old” clothes, accessories and even cars, like the Celine box replica in our earlier example.

With the tremendous amount of new clothing produced every season, it’s a wonder anyone has time to consider classic looks. Maybe it’s the quality you find, even in modern replicas, that is no longer universal in the industry. What’s your favorite retro style and where did you find it?