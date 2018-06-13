Every bride wants to look stunning on her wedding day, but it’s not just about the hair, makeup, and dress. You don’t have to choose a mediocre bridesmaid dress for your bridesmaids to wear to make yourself look better-you can choose a bridesmaid dress that flatters and compliments while supporting your look for the day. You don’t have to cake on tons of makeup to hide skin blemishes and color your hair to hide any peeking grays. First and foremost, realize that you are beautiful exactly how you are, but if you want to have glowing skin and flowing hair for your wedding day, there are some routines that you can start now to help you feel and look your best when you walk down the aisle.

Skin Care

One of the most important routines to start if you want glowing skin for your big day is moisturizing on a daily basis. You’ll want to make sure that you choose a moisturizer that will help with your skin type, whether you have oily or dry skin. Not all moisturizers are created equal, so if you aren’t sure which will be best for you, you may want to consider consulting a professional.

In addition to moisturizing, you may want to consider pampering yourself a bit and scheduling regular, professional facials. Aestheticians can give you a thorough evaluation and help you treat any blemishes you want to address or help you ensure that your skin is perfectly healthy and ready to show off on the big day. You won’t need a professional facial every day, but visiting about once a month will help you get your skin glowing.

There are a few other things that you can do to help get your skin ready for the big day other than moisturize and visit an aesthetician. For example, doing a cleansing face mask once a week or so can help your skin stay clear and bright. Changing up a few things in your diet can also affect your skin. For example, kale, tomatoes, green tea, and lots and lots of water can help you clear your skin up.

Hair Care

If you’re hoping to have full, smooth, shiny hair on your wedding day, there are some things you can do to make that happen-even if your hair is typically frizzy and wild-without having to apply 10 pounds of product to your head. One of the biggest keys to great hair is moisture, but it’s not just about using the right products to moisturize your hair, you have to moisturize your entire body. Drinking enough water to keep your body hydrated is one of the first steps to great hair. Whole-body hydration won’t always do the trick, though.

In addition to drinking enough water to stay hydrated, you’ll want to make sure that you’re using high-quality products with ingredients that moisturize and help your hair shine. If you’re not seeing the results you want with your shampoo and conditioner alone, you might want to try a hair mask once or twice a month, or even consider taking a trip to a salon to get a deep condition treatment to make sure your hair is ready for the big day.

Emotional and Mental Care

When you’re planning a wedding, the stress alone is enough to throw your mental and emotional state out of balance. You may feel like you’re going crazy, can’t remember everything you have to get done, are dropping the ball, and feel like you’re about to fall apart at the seams. While you’re working on getting your skin clear and hair perfectly shiny, it’s important to pay attention to your mental and emotional well-being as well to ensure that you’re glowing both inside and out.

Don’t be afraid to take a night off and take some time to yourself, or take a weekend and get away with your sweetie. Whatever it is that helps you relax and refresh, do it. Recognizing what you’re feeling is the first step to taking care of yourself emotionally; after that, don’t be afraid to put up boundaries and say no to friends to have a little personal time for some TLC. Taking care of yourself on an emotional and mental level is as important as taking care of yourself in any other way.

Physical Care

While your hair and skin are physical aspects, there’s a lot more to physical care than moisturizing and beautifying. What you put into your body can make a big difference in how you feel overall, your emotional state, and can even affect your appearance. Getting exercise, (or not getting any), can have an effect as well. While you shouldn’t be starving yourself and trying to diet to lose an unhealthy amount of weight, it’s important to be contentious of what you put into your body and what kinds of activities you do.

In addition to eating well and exercising, it’s super important that you get enough sleep to take care of your body. You may feel like you don’t have time to sleep with everything going on, but if you don’t, you could be more susceptible to getting infections, emotional outbursts, and will feel rundown, making it difficult to enjoy your wedding day.

Final Thoughts

If you’re hoping to have perfectly healthy, glowing skin and positively radiant hair by the time your wedding day rolls around, there are a number of routines that you can start now to get your hair, skin, mind, and body where it needs to be by the big day. From moisturizing to drinking enough water and taking a break to getting enough sleep, getting these routines going now will help you be ready for your walk down the aisle.

What are some of your glow goals for your wedding day?