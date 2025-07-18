Digney Fignus Gets Bruised and Brawny on Black and Blue: The Brick Hill Sessions

Digney Fignus is back from whatever dust-blown crossroads he wandered off to last time, and Black and Blue: The Brick Hill Sessions is the whiskey-sweating, battered-up, truth-spewing dispatch from a man who’s been mugged by the world and still wants to buy it a drink. This album isn’t a comeback. It’s a declaration from someone who never really left-he just shape-shifted into a glockenspiel-shaking, tambourine-slinging Americana prophet with a punk-rock hangover and a protest sign duct-taped to his guitar case.

First of all, if you’re not already on board the Fignus train, then get off the tracks. This is a guy who’s been howling into microphones since the early ’80s Boston punk scene-back when eyeliner and sneers were currency and The Spikes were chewing through club floors. Then he won MTV’s Basement Tapes like some kind of telecaster-wielding trickster god, dropped a Columbia Records debut, and somewhere along the way ditched the skinny ties for mandolins and harmonicas. But don’t be fooled-this isn’t some folksy soft-focus pivot. It’s war paint in roots-rock drag.

Black and Blue opens with the title track, and holy hell does it set the stage. A bleary-eyed lament that watches the world burn in HD and still dares to find a shred of hope. He’s crooning about missiles and dead children, and then boom-that chorus lifts like a barroom gospel: “Hold on, we’re gonna make it through.” It’s the sound of empathy punching through the static. You feel like Fignus is grabbing your arm across time and telling you not to let go, even if both of you are on fire.

Then we get “Nowhere Boogie,” a deranged midnight cruise with the devil riding shotgun. It’s part Springsteen escapism, part Stones sleaze, but with Digney’s gravel-road yowl dragging it through the muddiest ditches of the American dream. Slide guitar rips holes in the sky while he spins tales of motel neon and existential whiplash. It’s dumb and brilliant and weirdly profound-like all good boogie should be.

“She’s Good Lookin'” and “Skinny Minnie” hit like a one-two punch from a roadhouse jukebox possessed by the ghost of Little Richard and a truckload of sass. They’re all shimmy and innuendo and pure joy blasted through distortion and honky-tonk piano. But even when Digney’s in party mode, there’s a bite-like he knows the good times are borrowed from a landlord called Doom.

Then there’s “The Emperor Wears No Clothes.” This one’s the centerpiece. A masterclass in dressed-up dissent, riding an off-kilter Eastern groove and dripping with venom. It’s the folk version of They Live-a paranoid, danceable expose on power and illusion. “Everybody knows,” he chants, like a curse or a sermon. It’s the kind of track that would’ve made Phil Ochs kick over a chair in solidarity.

Other tracks like “The News” and “An Ordinary Day” come for the throat of modern malaise with ragged grace. These are protest songs not for picket lines but for kitchen tables and late-night doomscrolling. They don’t beg for change-they demand it, with sarcasm, swagger, and a Hammond organ that sounds like it’s smuggling secrets from 1968.

“American Rose” slows things down, aiming straight at the heart with a cinematic country lilt that evokes highways, heartbreak, and the ghosts of dreamers past. It’s Springsteen by way of Cape Cod, and it’s gorgeous. Then there’s “Ain’t No Horse,” which closes the album like a busted-out cowboy hymn, Digney shouting into the wind that he won’t be thrown. Not now. Not ever.

Throughout the record, producer Jon Evans keeps the wheels from flying off, but just barely-and that’s perfect. The band sounds loose enough to bleed and tight enough to punch, anchored by the usual suspects: Leadbetter’s guitar heroics, Fred MaGee’s organ stabs, and Digney himself at the center, dancing between satire and sincerity like a man who knows both are necessary for survival.

Black and Blue isn’t pretty. It’s not meant to be. It’s jagged, funny, angry, and gloriously human. It sounds like America cracking open and one guy rifling through the pieces with a grin and a guitar. Digney Fignus might be bruised, but he’s still swinging-and this album lands every hit with soul.