Family Time with Faith: Christian Entertainment for All Ages

There’s a perception that just because someone wants to hold a family-friendly entertainment event, it has to be stodgy and boring. Nothing could be further from the truth. Anyone thinking of staging this kind of event should take a look at these great ideas to see just how fun a family-oriented event can really be. Best of all, most of them are quite affordable too.

1. Movie Nights and Film Festivals

When it comes to holding Christian family nights, there’s nothing quite like showing a lineup of movies. Some enterprising individuals have put together formal shows that have a bill of multiple high-end Christian films, but there’s nothing stopping you from grabbing the kids and enjoying a night in while you enjoy a few movies on your own. Those who can’t get to one of the big national festivals, or want to enjoy something a bit more demure, might want to take a look at the faith film collection on nearly any secular streaming app. They might be surprised to find just how many movies these organizations are starting to carry.

2. Concerts and Worship Nights

Though some people have derided the modern contemporary Christian music market for becoming too commercial, there are plenty of small-time concerts, worship nights and charity shows that should provide plenty of entertainment value. As the market grew bigger for Christian concerts, independent artists found themselves increasingly looking for new audiences and that’s helped to provide family-friendly concerts to a whole new generation of fans who want to listen to something other than what they might hear on conventional secular radio stations.

3. Plays and Dinner Theaters

Perhaps no other event holds the same fascination for attendees that dinner show experiences do. These showcase nights have long been extremely popular with the secular media, but specialty performers now offer a wholesome faith-based alternative for families who’d like to be certain that their entertainment doesn’t compromise their beliefs. A number of stage plays and even musicals have been making the rounds in recent years, so these should offer an additional alternative. Those looking for something a little bit different may even want to look into a handful of Christian troupes that have revived old time radio dramas and broadcast them to the entire world.

4. Devotional and Bible Study Group Gatherings

Families who want to do something along a more traditional line should look into daily devotions, which have been making a comeback in recent years. These provide a schedule for a specific set of prayers or readings done over a period of time. Those who want to get involved with something that the whole household can do together could look into getting a special calendar that lets them read through the entire text of the Holy Bible in a single year.

Anyone who finds themselves at a loss for what to do next will also want to check their local church listings, since there’s a strong possibility that something is happening locally.