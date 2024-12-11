How to Find an Outdoor Fabric That Will Hold Up Well

The great outdoors can be relaxing and enjoyable, but not so much if people are worried about the fabric on their outdoor furniture or their outdoor apparel getting destroyed. Choosing the right outdoor fabric isn’t hard. Focus on the key points below, and there will be no problem choosing the right outdoor fabric every time.

UPF Rating

The UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) of fabric is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing an outdoor fabric. If people are in a high-sun area, for the best results, they’ll want to choose fabrics that have a minimum UPF of 50. This is not just for clothing. If people are planning to protect themselves under umbrellas or awnings, they’ll want to make sure they have a high UPF as well.

Water Resistance

If someone is aiming for outdoor fabric with some type of resistance to water, people should pay attention to this rating. Also, keep in mind that water-resistant, water-repellent, and waterproof are wildly different things. Some manufacturers may try to confuse people with the terminology, but look at the ratings, not the words:

0-5,000mm – may hold up to light rain with little to no wind

6,000-10,000mm – may hold up to light rain/light snow with a little wind

11,000-15,000mm – may hold up to moderate rain/average snow with moderate wind

16,000-20,000mm – may hold up to heavy rain/heavy snow with heavy wind

20,000mm+ – consider this as waterproof/snowproof under heavy pressure

Breathability

Breathability is important depending on what outdoor activity people are participating in. If people are doing something that will cause a large increase in body heat and/or a lot of sweating, people will want to get a highly breathable fabric. There are so many different rating systems for breathability that it’s hard to pinpoint just one. However, the breathability of a fabric is often measured in grams and the higher the number, the more breathable it is.

Stain Resistance

Let’s face it. The outdoors is pretty dirty. In the long run, it’ll save people a headache to get stain-resistant fabric, especially if the fabric is lighter in color. It’ll save people money on cleaning expenses and make the fabric last longer.

Colorfastness

Has the color from one fabric bleed into another? That’s because the fabric wasn’t color fast. Again, depending on what people are using the fabric for, there are certain color fast standards they’ll want to check. There is a standard for colorfastness to light, colorfastness to water, colorfastness to perspiration, etc. People may not need to check every single standard, but make sure they check for at least one of them before purchasing their fabric.

Don’t just choose any outdoor fabric simply because it looks good or is the cheapest option available. These five points will help people make the right outdoor fabric selection for their needs. By guiding themselves with the five criteria above, people will be enjoying the great outdoors comfortably before they know it because of the fabric used in outdoor projects and apparel.