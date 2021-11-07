‘Robert Scheer: Above the Fold’ Gets November 9 Release Date

The documentary film ‘Robert Scheer: Above the Fold’, profiles legendary pundit and journalist Robert Scheer. The film features Scheer, Norman Lear, Arianna Huffington, Jane Fonda, and Daniel Ellsberg, and is releasing on all digital streaming platforms November 9th via Random Media.

Scheer did a twenty-year stint on National Public Radio’s “Left, Right & Center,” and just won 7 awards from the Los Angeles Press Club for Scheer Post, his on-line blog.

Directed by Julie M. Thompson and Brogan De Paor, ‘Robert Scheer: Above the Fold’ traces Scheer’s career path and the dramatic shifts in journalistic practice that he has seen in his thirty-year career at the Los Angeles Times and beyond into streaming, and the internet.

Julie Thompson, who also is one of the producers of the Academy Award nominated film ‘Nebraska’ says, “Robert Scheer is one of the truest, funniest contrarians I’ve ever met. It was a pleasure to capture him in all his glory.”

‘Robert Scheer: Above the Fold’ scooped up the “Audience Award: Best Documentary” at the Culver City Film Festival.