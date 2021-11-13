The Wishing Tree Finds A Home in Random Media

Sometimes Hope is Found in the Most Unlikely Ways …

Inspired by true events and set against the lush background of northern Ontario forestry, the emotionally charged drama The Wishing Tree is releasing on all digital streaming platforms Dec. 7, via Random Media.

The feature film directorial debut of Laura Adamo, The Wishing Tree features an original soundtrack and stars Laura Adamo (Cracked, A Kiss and a Promise, Last Call), Sebastien Roberts (Northern Rescue, Mary Kills People, Nikita, One Way), Altair Vincent (Blink Twice) and Jake Michaels (Designated Survivor, Suits, Na dobre i na zle).

About The Wishing Tree …

Broken by a lifetime of disappointment and pain, Julia (Adamo) leaves behind her crumbling marriage and sets off alone on an arduous hiking expedition in a quest for answers, healing and peace-searching for the fabled Wishing Tree, believed to bring good fortune to those who come to ask. On the trail, Julia encounters Caleb (Roberts) and Ryan (Vincent) lost in the woods, both struggling with their own demons of denied sexuality and addiction. Thrown together unexpectedly, they embark on a soul-searching journey of transformation, discovering that hope is sometimes found in the most unlikely ways.

Commented Adamo, “Taking a page from my own life story was both wrenching and cathartic, but it set the stage for a film that is emotionally raw and very real. It takes an honest look at how each of us reaches a point in life where we are forced to examine where we came from, where we’re going, who we really are … and how happiness must come from within.”

Directed by Laura Adamo from a screenplay by Laura Adamo, Dominic Auld and Stephen Chambers. Produced by Laura Adamo and Pasha Patriki. Music by Michelle Osis. Cinematography by Eric Oh. Casting by Melissa A. Smith. Executive producer is Dominic Auld.

The Wishing Tree was an Official Selection at the Topanga Film Festival and Filmocracy Fest, where it won The Audience Choice Award.

