Workdays aren’t getting any shorter. Between hybrid schedules, constant Slack notifications, and the blur between work and home life, more people are feeling the mental and physical strain of always being “on.” The good news? Unwinding is finally being taken seriously-not just as a luxury, but as a vital part of modern well-being.

According to the American Psychological Association, nearly 79% of adults report feeling stress related to work, with many citing difficulty relaxing after hours as a major issue. But people are getting creative with how they decompress-and it’s no longer just about zoning out in front of the TV.

Here’s how modern workers are actually unwinding after a long day-and how you can find what works for you.

Creating Wind-Down Rituals That Actually Stick

It’s not just what you do to relax, but how consistently you do it. That’s why many people are building evening rituals-simple routines that signal to their brains it’s time to switch off from work mode.

Popular nightly wind-down habits:

Changing into comfy clothes to signal a shift in the day

Making a hot cup of tea or CBD-infused beverage

Lighting candles or diffusing calming scents like lavender

Turning off screens an hour before bed

Journaling or making a to-do list for tomorrow to clear your mind

These small cues can make a big difference in reducing evening restlessness and prepping for quality rest.

Smoking Up, Winding Down

Cannabis has entered the mainstream for many adults looking for a gentle way to relax after work. Whether for easing anxiety, promoting creativity, or simply enjoying a slower pace, smoking is making a comeback as a mindful ritual.

Glassware also plays a role here-people are ditching cheap pipes in favor of elegant pieces that feel like part of their self-care routine. For example, beaker bongs offer a smoother hit and a more stable base, making them a favorite among users who want a relaxing and elevated experience. Their shape also cools the smoke better, which can be easier on the lungs after a long day.

As always, local laws apply-but in legal areas, cannabis has become a go-to option for stress relief.

Movement That Feels Good, Not Forced

Forget strict workouts. After work, more people are turning to movement that calms rather than challenges. Think mobility over metrics.

Top evening movement options:

Yoga or light stretching to release tension

Evening walks to unwind and reflect (or listen to a podcast)

Dance workouts at home just for fun

Foam rolling or gentle Pilates to loosen tight muscles

Low-impact cycling while watching TV or a sunset

The goal here isn’t fitness-it’s feeling more like yourself again after hours of emails and meetings.

Escaping Into Hobbies-Not Just Screens

Yes, Netflix is still popular. But people are also finding creative ways to unwind without being glued to a screen. Hobbies are making a comeback, especially those that keep your hands busy and your brain at ease.

Relaxing, screen-free hobbies:

Drawing or painting (even simple doodles or coloring books)

Building puzzles or models

Gardening, even just houseplants

Baking or trying new recipes

Vinyl records or music sessions without phones in sight

The physicality of doing something tactile has a calming effect that passive scrolling just can’t replicate.

Final Thoughts

Unwinding in 2024 isn’t about checking out-it’s about tuning in. Whether it’s a walk around the block, lighting candles and journaling, or enjoying a quiet moment with beaker bongs, people are embracing rituals that offer real relaxation.

Work isn’t going anywhere-but how we recover from it is evolving. And the more we treat rest as something we actively design, the better we’ll feel-not just tonight, but in the long run.