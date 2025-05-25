We Fell in Love and All I Got Was This Doo-Wop Daydream (Thank God)

Let me tell you something about sincerity. It’s dangerous. It’s sticky. It’ll punch you in the face when you least expect it, especially when you’ve been bathing too long in irony and distortion pedals. But here come these three clean-cut kids from Albany calling themselves The Perfect Storm, and instead of the next nihilist art-punk tantrum or EDM apocalypse, they give us “We Fell in Love.” And it’s not snarky. It’s not tragic. It’s not even trying to be clever. It’s a love song. A real, straight-up, harmony-drenched, sha-na-na’d slab of wide-eyed devotion. And it might just be one of the ballsiest things released this year.

What is this thing? It’s like someone stole the innocence from a sock hop, ran it through a used Beatles cassette, then decided to rewire it for modern ears-without short-circuiting the heart. “She grew up way too fast,” sings James Krakat like he’s half narrating a John Hughes film and half reminiscing over black-and-white memories in a Technicolor world. This song sounds like it should be playing from a beat-up jukebox in a diner where the fries are always burnt but the jukebox never skips.

That’s the kind of guts this track has. It opens itself to the simplest, most radioactive theme in pop history-falling in love-and doesn’t flinch. No cloaking device. No punk sneer or shoegaze mumble to hide behind. Just “we fell in love / oh what a love,” repeated like a mantra not to the universe but to your own soul, desperate to convince yourself it actually happened. And that’s the trick. It sounds so elemental, so naively honest, that you start to wonder if these guys are cracked geniuses or blissfully unaware of how sincere they’re being in a world allergic to feeling.

But don’t confuse this for bubblegum. There’s a pulse here, a subtle urgency just beneath the surface of the chord progressions and doo-wop sugar. You can hear it in the drumming of Matty Kirtoglou-measured but never mechanical, like he’s trying not to let the tempo reveal too much too fast. You can feel it in Ethan Lynch’s basslines, which don’t throb so much as they glide, like lovers’ hands grazing in the dark. And yeah, there’s that “sha na na na na” part, which should be cheesy as hell, but somehow lands with the sincerity of a prayer whispered on a long walk home.

The whole song plays like a diary entry found in a guitar case, dated sometime between 1958 and yesterday. There’s no crescendo to oblivion. No sudden distortion. No screamo bridge to remind you how tortured and profound everything is. It just is-an emotional timestamp of the moment love surprises you, soft and sudden, and leaves you breathless with gratitude.

It’d be easy to dismiss this thing. To say it’s just another pastel pop ditty with no grit. But that would be missing the point entirely. In a genre that constantly tries to out-cool itself, “We Fell in Love” is a reminder that truth is punk. Vulnerability is heavy. And a well-sung “sha na na na na” can pierce through more armor than a thousand guitar solos.

Is it perfect? No. But neither is love. The lyrics sometimes circle back on themselves like a lost thought. The structure isn’t trying to redefine the cosmos. And that’s what makes it matter. It doesn’t aim for greatness-it just lands somewhere close to grace.

So what is The Perfect Storm really doing here? They’re standing up in a culture of curated coolness and saying what most people are too jaded to admit: that love still hits like a freight train. That sometimes, the most radical thing you can do in music is to tell the truth. And that sometimes, when you least expect it, a little band from Albany can walk up, look you dead in the heart, and say, we fell in love.

And against all odds, you’ll believe them.

-Leslie Banks