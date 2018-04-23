While being on the road can be dangerous for anyone, those who ride motorcycles often are at more risk than those in cars. Because many car drivers don’t look for motorcycles when driving and because there’s less between you and the road, getting in an accident can result in far more traumatic injuries. Knowing this, it’s crucial that you know the best ways to keep yourself safe when on the road. To help you do this, here are three ways you can stay safe as a motorcyclist.

Get The Right Size Bike

To ensure that you always have control over your bike, it’s crucial that you get the right size bike for you. If you try to drive a motorcycle that’s too big for you, either in actual size or in power, you’re putting yourself and everyone around you at unnecessary risk. According to Consumer Reports, the right size bike will allow you to have both hands on the handlebars and both feet reaching the ground. Additionally, if you haven’t spent much time on a bike, go for one that has a smaller engine until you know that you are comfortable enough and can handle a more powerful bike.

Wear Your Safety Gear

While you might like to think or hope that you’ll never get into an accident on your motorcycle, it’s best to be prepared in case something scary does happen. This means that you should always ride with the right safety gear on. According to Esurance.com, you should always wear long-sleeves in materials like leather or something that won’t rip easily. Additionally, wear gloves that cover your hands completely and a helmet that tightens under your chin. Never wear open-toed shoes or shorts. The more you can keep your body covered, the more protected it will be if and when you get thrown from your motorcycle.

Know The Danger Zones

When riding a motorcycle, there are certain parts of the road that are more dangerous and should be avoided. According to Aaron Gunderson, a contributor to SafeWise.com, some of these places include going around curves in the road, anywhere where there is loose gravel, railroad tracks, or parts of the road where there are thick lines painted, which can get slippery. If you can, make sure you take extreme caution on these areas of the road to give yourself the best chance of staying safe and keeping yourself on your bike.

While driving a motorcycle can be dangerous, if you take the necessary precautions, you can mitigate a lot of these risks. To help you do this, consider using the tips mentioned above as a safety guideline for the next time you get on a motorcycle.