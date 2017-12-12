We live in a big beautiful world. Unfortunately, while the vast majority of people are good and honest, there are also some who cannot be trusted. This has always been the case. Some people believe that the world has become more dangerous, but this isn’t true. Rather, the world is more connected, which means that, no matter where you are, you hear of all the dangerous things that have happened not just in your own community, but everywhere else. Not just that, people have become more open. As a result, things such as sexual abuse, domestic violence, and bigamy are things that people are now willing to talk about.

While the world hasn’t become more dangerous, therefore, it has become more connected and more digital, and this is something that you can use to your advantage. So much so, in fact, that it could be said that the world has actually become somewhat safer. This is because you can now check people’s background easily, quickly, and affordably, thereby reducing the chance of becoming in any way involved with one of the few people who simply cannot be trusted.

Why You Should Check People’s Background

We have always completed background checks to some degree. Criminal records, arrest records, and mugshots, as well as birth, death, and marriage records have always been available in the public domain. However, to see them, you would need to go to an official location, such as the courthouse, and request copies of the files you wanted to see, often a very lengthy process. Employers, meanwhile, have performed background checks by checking references, for instance. And financial institutions have long checked someone’s credit file and FICO score.

Today, however, you can go online and check out someone’s background yourself. There are numerous sources through which you can do this, some better than others and some more expensive than others. As a rule of thumb, free sites are not to be trusted because the information contained in them is either clickbait to get you to go to a very expensive site, or it is inaccurate/out of date. However, you should not assume that the more expensive the service is, the better it is either. Rather, you need to look into what the background check provider will give you and at what cost, and which details they will need from you in order to complete those checks.

There are many different reasons as to why you may want to complete a check like this. In the past, it was something only those in an official capacity would do – prospective employers, college admission panels, banks, and so on. Today, however, you can look into the background of anybody you like just to determine whether you and your loved ones are safe. Perhaps you have met someone online, maybe you’re moving into a new neighborhood, perhaps your elderly relative needs a new live-in carer. The list is endless and those are all situations in which it is better to be safe than sorry.