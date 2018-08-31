Sustaining injuries in an accident can affect the quality of your life and result in loss of income. The good news is that you can seek financial compensation if you believe that another party is at fault. With the complex nature of personal injury law, you should hire an attorney to ensure that your rights are protected and increase your chances of getting fair compensation.

There is more to personal injury law than car accidents

As much as most personal injury cases involve car accidents and various types of auto collisions, there is more to personal injury law than car accidents. The law applies in cases where one has suffered harm as a result of the negligence of another party. Incidences such as dog bites, defective consumer products and wrongful death can also lead to personal injury lawsuits.

Working with an experienced lawyer matters

Personal injury law is very complex and involves a number of legal processes. In addition, insurance companies will always want to protect their own interests by giving you lowball settlement offers. An experienced lawyer will have the legal wisdom and experience to assess the physical, mental and financial hardships suffered as a result of your injuries. The legal expert will use their negotiation skills to see to it that you get fair compensation to protect you from both immediate and long-term effects of severe injuries.

Evidence and time are of great importance

According to the statute of limitations, you are required to take legal action within two and three years after another party’s negligence has caused you harm or led to the death of a loved one. You will also have to gather the relevant evidence to support your claim. Having an attorney by your side will ensure that you get the legal advice and guidance you need.

Compensation can be huge

In the event of personal injury, compensation is likely to cover past and future medical expenses, property damage, loss of earnings as well as pain and suffering. In case of wrongful death, the settlement amount will include funeral and burial expenses, related medical costs before death, loss of financial support and loss of consortium. Generally, compensation will vary depending on the circumstances of each individual case.

Cases vary widely

Personal injury cases vary widely. This depends on the cause and type of injury. While some cases take time, others are resolved within a short time. Similarly, cases can either be settled out of court or go to trial.

Enlisting the help of a personal injury attorney will give you the time and peace of mind you need to make a full recovery. Rather than fighting alone, you should get an experienced lawyer to negotiate on your behalf and ensure that you get the settlement you are entitled to.