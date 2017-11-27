f you are a multi-unit operator, you will know how difficult it is to properly manage retail portfolio. You have to make sure your stores stay in pristine condition, financially and physically, or you cannot be successful. This means that you have to be proactive about your overall investment portfolio as well, ridding yourself of underperforming stores. This is something that Randy Benderson can help with.

Randy Benderson on Identifying the Good Properties

One of the most important elements of real estate investment is location. There are huge differences between a commercial property in Sarasota and one in Phoenix, or even geographically closer like Tampa Bay. Investors must also watch the news to see if there is some sort of new scoop that tells them prices will go up or down. If you own and rent out retail properties, offices, or any other type of commercial real estate, there are a couple of things that you have to always be mindful of.

The Lease Term Dates

First of all, you have to know more than just your term dates. You also have to know about your “trigger dates,” or milepost dates. You need to know when key events in your agreement are coming up, and how those impact your rates, if at all.

Be Aware of Exercise Dates

If you miss an exercise date, you could find yourself to hold on to an undesirable location for another three, or even five, years. This could also mean that you give up on essential maintenance, making the store perform even worse. You must make sure that you are aware of all the deadlines, so that you can make the right decisions as and when you need to take them.

Manage Your Other Options

As soon as you approach a deadline and a change is afoot, you have to look at what other options are available to you. If the store underperforms, don’t be afraid to walk away. But if it is doing very well, don’t be afraid to lock that in either.

Renegotiate Your Rent

Every once in a while, you need to make sure that your rent is still reflective of the overall market. If need be, you will have to renegotiate it. Remember that your tenant can do the same thing if they see that there is a drop in rents across the market, so you should not feel guilty about doing the same thing.

Relocate if You Need to

Sometimes, you simply have to cut your losses and find something else. If your property is dead or dying, there is no point in holding on to it. So long as you don’t have to sell for a loss, you are simply moving your investment by selling one property and buying another one in a better location or better state. However, this is a big decision and not one to be taken lightly. Make sure that you speak with your financial advisor about this first.