California’s Shrinking Water Supply and the Growing Need for Tech in Agriculture

California’s agriculture industry is approaching a critical tipping point. New research from UC Davis and UC Merced projects the state could lose between $3 to $14 billion annually in water-related losses if immediate action isn’t taken. These losses are not just economic-they threaten the stability of nearly 3 million acres of farmland and the livelihoods of 67,000 rural workers. As the water supply in the state is projected to decline by as much as 25% by 2050, the agriculture sector is being forced to rethink its future-and fast.

This stark data is energizing momentum behind legislative and technological solutions alike. One of the leading policy efforts currently on the table is Senate Bill 72, which would set California’s first-ever statewide water supply target. Its goal is to secure and develop 9 million acre-feet of new water by 2040 through a mix of storage, conservation, and recycling measures. But legislation alone won’t be enough to keep the taps open for agriculture.

“Increasing water scarcity is changing the way farming works,” said Andrew Coppin, CEO of Ranchbot, a company that specializes in smart water monitoring solutions. “This data underscores the urgency for both smart legislation and scalable technology. We can’t solve a shrinking water supply with guesswork. Farmers need real-time insights, early leak detection and better tools to manage what water they do have. That’s where technology steps in.”

The Impact on California Agriculture

The Central Valley, often referred to as the breadbasket of America, is ground zero for this water crisis. It produces over a third of the vegetables and two-thirds of the fruits and nuts in the United States. This bounty has always relied on a complex system of reservoirs, aqueducts, and groundwater. But now, with extended droughts, increased evaporation, and mounting demand from urban areas, agriculture’s slice of the water pie is shrinking.

The UC study finds that without intervention, large portions of farmland may become economically unsustainable. Crops like almonds, rice, and tomatoes, mainstays of California’s agricultural exports, are particularly vulnerable due to their high water needs. The knock-on effects could ripple through supply chains, leading to higher food prices nationwide and the collapse of small rural communities that depend on farming.

How Tech Is Becoming a Lifeline

Faced with these pressures, California farmers are increasingly turning to technology to stretch every drop of water. Companies like Ranchbot offer solutions that help detect leaks in remote tanks, monitor usage in real time, and alert ranchers and growers to anomalies before they escalate into losses. Other tools, such as precision irrigation systems, soil moisture sensors, and satellite data, are helping growers irrigate smarter, targeting only where and when water is needed.

This shift toward tech-enabled farming isn’t just about efficiency. It’s about survival. In areas where groundwater restrictions are tightening under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), farmers are being forced to cap usage. Those who adopt advanced monitoring tools are better positioned to remain compliant and keep their operations viable.

Technology also holds promise in water sourcing itself. Investment is growing in water recycling systems, desalination, and atmospheric water generators, all aimed at creating alternative supplies in an arid future. While some of these solutions are still emerging, others are already making an impact. For example, managed aquifer recharge programs use tech to divert excess stormwater into underground reserves, creating a water “savings account” for future use.

What Comes Next

The path forward will require collaboration between policymakers, innovators, and agricultural producers. The passage of SB 72 would signal a major step in aligning the state’s water goals with long-term sustainability. But on the ground, it’s the tools in farmers’ hands that will determine whether they can adapt to climate-driven water shifts.

The stakes are high. With a shrinking water supply and increasing volatility in weather patterns, California must treat its water supply like the finite, critical resource it is. That means moving beyond reactive conservation and toward proactive, tech-driven management.

Farmers, who are on the frontlines of this crisis, need every advantage they can get. The technology exists. The policy framework is developing. The question now is: will the adoption come fast enough to keep California growing?