Before choose a grass for lawn, it is very important that they spend some time thinking not just about what they want and need but also about where they live. If they are in Memphis or Knoxville, TN, the grass should choose will be very different from the grass they will choose in an area such as New York City or Los Angeles, ca. In fact, according to trugreen complaints about grasses are generally down to people simply choosing the wrong species.

Why for Trugreen Complaints Are about Species

Very often, when people lay their own lawns, they raise complaints and believe that it is due to the brand of grass seeds that they used. They take two websites such as glassdoor, indeed, consumer affairs, and yelp and leave scathing review about the company that sold them what they believed to be defective lawn seeds. In reality, however, they are very likely to simply have chosen a grass seed that is not native to the area and that would therefore never have been able to thrive until it was looked after with particular care and attention.

How to Choose a Grass Seed

According to trugreen, there are three main types of grasses. They are native grasses, warm season grasses, and cool season grasses. Native grasses are a type of grass that really survives. That said, it is often not very beautiful and is not usually used for a lawn in a home. It is an open an natural grass cover that requires very little maintenance but it doesn’t really look like a turf. Common types of native grasses include crested wheatgrass, blue grama, and buffalo grass. They do particularly well on the central Plains of this country.

Then there are the warm season grasses. These are most suitable to the Southern part of this country. They love the hot summer months but they don’t do so well anymore when it starts to cool down. They grow when the heat starts to build up and they particularly love temperatures of between 80 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Common types of warm season grasses include barrier, carpet grass, centipede, zoysia, Bermuda, and st. augustine.

Last but not least, there are the cool season grasses. They like the northern part of this country but also certain areas for the elevations are higher. They can cope with balls and springs that are slightly cooler but they do not do very well if the summer months heat up too much. They tend to grow mainly in the fall and spring and love temperatures of between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. The most common cool season grasses found in this country include perennial ryegrass, fine fescue, tall fescue, and Kentucky Bluegrass.

Anyone who wishes to grow a beautiful lawn should make sure they choose a grass that is suitable to their particular environment. Furthermore, they must investigate the care and attention it will need so that they can enjoy it as much as possible.