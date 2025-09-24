From Heat to Hurricanes to Historic Wildfire: New Texas Report Turns Lessons from 2024 into a Readiness Playbook

A new report from Barcus Arenas translates Texas’s punishing 2024 weather season into a practical preparedness playbook for households, businesses, and local governments. The analysis documents a year defined by record-setting heat, a deadly 100 mph derecho, Hurricane Beryl’s multi-billion-dollar impacts, and the Smokehouse Creek Fire’s million-acre burn, and then outlines how Texans can prepare for a future in which such extremes are increasingly routine.

Texas, with 31,290,831 residents spread across 268,596 square miles, sits at the confluence of multiple hazard regimes: Gulf cyclones, Central Plains wind events, Hill Country flash floods, Panhandle wildfire, and statewide heat waves. The study frames 2024 not as an outlier but as a stress test and a template for resilient planning.

2024 in Focus

Heat: El Paso’s hottest year on record (69.9°F) coincided with sustained drought in the west and punishing heat indices across Central and South Texas; San Angelo endured 62 triple-digit days .

Wind & Tornadoes: The May 16 Houston derecho produced 100 mph winds, multiple tornado touchdowns, eight fatalities , and $1.2B in losses. In December , a rare EF3 tornado punctuated the year’s volatility.

Hurricane Beryl: Landfall near Matagorda County in July delivered $6B+ in damage, 44 lives lost , and 2.7 million outages.

Wildfire: The Smokehouse Creek Fire became the largest in state history, burning over one million acres and devastating ranchlands and homes.

Metro Impact Snapshots

Harris County: Derecho → Beryl → EF3 tornado—a three-event sequence that overwhelmed response and recovery timelines.

Dallas–Fort Worth (Dallas & Tarrant): EF3 tornado outbreak (165 mph), 322,000+ outages; 1,300+ severe weather reports across 2024.

Bexar, Travis, Collin, Denton: Serial windstorms , heat , and fire weather ; direct tornado strikes in Denton.

Fort Bend & Hidalgo: Combined wind/flood/power impacts from overlapping events; prolonged heat stress during hurricane season.

El Paso: Water and heat constraints are visible in record temperatures and persistent drought signals.

The Long Arc: 1980–2024

Texas has weathered 190 billion-dollar disasters since 1980, the most in the South. The five-year average has jumped from 4.2 per year (1980–2024) to 13.6 (2020–2024). Regionally, the South mirrors the shift: Florida (160), Louisiana (110), and Tennessee (116) have all climbed sharply, and the Southeast average rose to 13.2 events per year from under five in earlier decades. In 2024, the U.S. logged 27 billion-dollar disasters, near a national record.

The Readiness Playbook

The report’s centerpiece is an action list keyed to Texas’s most common hazards:

For Everyone (All Hazards)

Plan & Supplies: A 3-day (preferably 7-day ) kit with water, shelf-stable food, meds, and pet needs; NOAA weather radio ; charged power banks; cash on hand; copies of IDs/insurance (cloud + waterproof).

Info & Alerts: Sign up for local + NOAA alerts ; understand evacuation routes ; keep vehicles fueled above half tank during active periods.

Neighbors: Coordinate check-ins for seniors, medically dependent, and limited-mobility residents.

Wind/Hurricane/Tornado

Roof tie-downs, reinforced garage doors, window protection; trim trees/branches; secure outdoor furniture; park away from canopy fall zones; store tarps and fasteners for rapid temporary repairs.

Flood/Flash Flood

Elevate utilities; install backflow prevention; clear gutters/drains; know your floodplain; carry flood insurance (critical even outside mapped zones—one inch of water can cause up to $25,000 damage).

Wildfire

Create defensible space (30 ft); clear gutters, fence lines, and under-deck debris; install ember-resistant vents; stage sprinklers/hoses; maintain evacuation go-bags.

Heat

Maintain cooling plans (community cooling centers, backup fans/portable AC where safe); hydrate; check vulnerable neighbors; adjust work hours when possible.

Despite rising risks, Americans remain underprepared: only 48% have supplies, and 39% have a written plan. “Preparedness can’t be an afterthought anymore in Texas,” the report states. “It’s a daily discipline, like locking your door or fastening a seatbelt.”

Why Preparedness Pays

Lives: Faster, safer evacuations; fewer injuries.

Property: Hardening measures can halve wind/flood losses .

Recovery: Faster insurance claims with pre-event inventories; shorter business downtime with continuity plans.

Budgets: Mitigation dollars save multiples in avoided response and rebuild costs.

About This Report

This report compiles publicly available figures on Texas’s 2024 extreme weather impacts, historic billion-dollar disaster counts, and nationally recognized preparedness guidance, organized into a practical framework for Texas households and communities.