Do you know why some people look young for their age and others don’t? Well, one answer could be the appearance of lesser wrinkles on the face.

You might be surprised to learn that even the act of smiling, the best facial expression, since it reduces stress, calms us and uplifts our energy, can become a reason for prominent lines or wrinkles, making us look old.

If you look closely, you’ll find that your face is loaded with folds, creases, ridges and grooves. These are called expression lines, which can be a cause for concern amongst people trying to maintain a youthful appearance. Expression lines can cause wrinkles around lips, mouth and forehead, as a result of repeated smiling, pouting, frowning, squinting and

eyebrow raising.

Fortunately, there are dermal filler treatments like JUV … DERM® and Restylane®, that can help restore the lost fullness around the mouth and chin, says Dr. Connie Wang of Elite Dermatology, a specialist in dermal fillers in Katy, TX.

Here are three major reasons for prominent expression lines.

Repeating the Same Expressions Over and Over Again

Wrinkles around the mouth, called laugh lines, smile lines or nasolabial folds, are formed at the sides of the mouth and outer corners of the eyes when you laugh. When we use the same facial expression over and over again, we make regular use of the related muscles, which leads to the formation of expression lines. It happens because repetition can lead to the muscles staying on in the same place over time. Since laughing is the most frequent expression, the face remembers the exact motion and the muscles start staying in place. Eventually, the crease around the corners of the mouth deepen and turn into permanent expression lines. You might have to stop laughing altogether to prevent laugh lines. The better option of course is to visit a dermatologist.

Loss of Collagen

Collagen is the main component of fascia, cartilage, ligaments, tendons, bone and skin. It has great tensile strength and is responsible for skin strength and elasticity. With age, our skin starts to lose its collagen or its natural elasticity, which leads to wrinkles. The skin becomes lose and sags. Loss of collagen can occur from over-exposure to the sun, as well as

free radicals and pollutants present in the environment and smoking.

Intrinsic Ageing

Did you know that we age in two ways, intrinsic ageing and extrinsic ageing? Intrinsic or internal ageing, also known as natural ageing, occurs due to the genes we inherit, while extrinsic (external) ageing is caused by environmental factors, such as exposure to UV rays. Intrinsic ageing happens from within the skin, when collagen and elastin production slows,

muscles atrophy and the speed at which dead cells are shed slows down. This results in deepening of expression lines, which can cause wrinkles.

The best course of action is to eat right, including loads of nutrients and antioxidants in your diet and care for your skin. You can perform certain facial exercises and use skincare products to prevent, reduce or remove these expression lines. You can also opt for treatments like JUV … DERM® and Restylane®, available at the best clinics in Katy, TX, for long lasting

effects.