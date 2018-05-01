Using e-cigarettes to vape has recently become an extremely popular trend among the younger generations. Part of the reason that it has become so popular is because it has been advertised as a much healthier alternative than smoking. Using e-cigarettes may be a better alternative to smoking tobacco for someone who is attempting to quit their habit; but e-cigarettes still present different dangers of their own. A few of the dangers that you should try to avoid are listed below.

Nicotine

Most e-cigarettes use a liquid to produce the vapor, which can come in many different flavors. Most of those liquids contain nicotine in different concentrations. Nicotine is an addictive drug and is part of the reason that people get addicted to smoking. If you are simply vaping because you want to do tricks then don’t vape with a liquid that contains nicotine. Nicotine can easily cause addiction and has additional adverse health impacts as well. Nicotine poisoning can happen when a young child consumes the e-cigarette liquid, or if you vape a high nicotine level juice. Kids are accidentally consuming the liquid because it comes in candy flavors and smells good. Within the last 3 years, nicotine poisoning in children from consuming e-cigarette liquid has increased by over 1,500%

Diacetyl

Certain e-liquids use a chemical called Diacetyl which gives the vape juice a buttery-tasting flavor that gets mixed in with the other different types of flavors. This chemical has been linked to causing “popcorn lung”. Popcorn lung is a type of lung disease that occurs when the small air sacs within lungs become scarred. After they have become scarred, they thicken and narrow the airways. The thickening and narrowing of airways can lead directly to coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. A recent study found that 39 out of 51 e-cigarette brands contained this harmful chemical. If you feel the need to use an e-cigarette, make sure that the vape juice doesn’t contain Diacetyl.

High Voltages

There are many different types of e-cigarettes and some of them come with multiple voltage settings. The higher that you set the voltage, the more vapor you are able to produce with each breath you take. It has been found that e-cigarettes produce high levels of formaldehyde when they are set at higher voltage levels. Formaldehyde is a known carcinogen. When an e-cigarette is set at low voltage levels, formaldehyde is not produced or it is at much lower levels. Low voltage is considered less than or equal to 3.3V. The amount of formaldehyde released from the high voltage setting is actually higher than the amount of formaldehyde that is released from traditional cigarettes. Make sure that your e-cigarette is set on low voltage if you want to avoid formaldehyde production.

E-cigarettes provide a helpful alternative to those who are attempting to quit smoking but still provide many different dangers. If you don’t currently smoke and are interested in vaping, make sure to buy vape juice that doesn’t contain nicotine, or you may become addicted. Another danger that e-cigarettes contain the production of formaldehyde at high voltages. One more danger that e-cigarettes pose is containing harmful chemicals that can cause lung disease. If you are considering using an e-cigarettes, be sure to avoid the listed items.