Most people have struggled with anxiety at one time or another. Whether it’s feeling anxious before taking a big test or teaching a child how to drive, feeling anxious is completely normal as it is simply a normal reaction to stress. In certain situations, it would actually be abnormal not to feel anxious. But how does one know when their anxiety is or isn’t normal?

Symptoms of Anxiety

Forty million adults in the United States are affected by some type of anxiety disorder. Considered a kind of mental illness, anxiety is a general term that is often used to describe any of the following disorders:

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Panic Disorder

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD)

While symptoms often depend on the specific type of anxiety disorder, some of the most common ones include muscle tension, headaches, rapid heart rate, upset stomach, sweating, and insomnia.

Oftentimes an anxiety disorder is diagnosed when these symptoms are persistent or there is no rational reason for having such symptoms. When anxiety begins to interfere with work, school, or every day routines and activities, it is time to get some help.

Treatment for Anxiety

Over the years, therapists and medical professionals have developed many types of treatments for anxiety. When one is diagnosed with anxiety, they can usually choose to be treated with cognitive therapies, anti-anxiety medications, or a combination of both.

Other forms of treatment that might help for managing anxiety symptoms include correct breathing techniques, exercise, dietary adjustments, and building their self-esteem. One more treatment that looks very promising for treating anxiety disorders is CBD oil.

CBD Oil for Anxiety

While there are still many studies being done, CBD oil looks promising when it comes to treating all kinds of anxiety disorders. One of the reasons it is proving to be a successful form of treatment is due to the way it changes the way the brain’s receptors responds to a neurotransmitter called serotonin. It is this chemical nerve that is largely responsible for producing feelings of happiness and well-being.

CBD oil has shown to relieve symptoms of anxiety by helping to reduce stress levels, decreasing the psychological effects of anxiety, such as sweating or a rapid heart rate, and helping to induce sleep. People who want to use CBD oil to treat their anxiety should talk to their doctor first.