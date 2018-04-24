If you have been searching for a handy guide to CBD oil in the UK, then look no further! We’ll answer all your CBD related questions below!

If you have been thinking about buying CBD oil, it’s very important that you understand how CBD and cannabinoids interact with your body. It isn’t a simple interaction, but we’ll try and break it down in easy terms that you’ll be able to understand. Let’s check out how CBD and other cannabinoids work!

CBD, or cannabidiol, isn’t as well known among the general public as you may think, and those that do recognize CBD only know it as one of the main ingredients found in cannabis or hemp. We can’t stress enough that though CBD and THC are both cannabinoids, CBD doesn’t have the same psychoactive qualities that you would encounter with THC. THC gets you ‘high’ while CBD doesn’t.

How CBD Works Inside Your Body

Inside your body, there is an endocannabinoid system which is connected through several different types of receptors that are present in different parts of your body. Both THC and CBD often work separately within the endocannabinoid system. THC works throughout the endocannabinoid system by activating your receptors, while CBD doesn’t directly stimulate the receptors but works instead by preventing the breakdown of endocannabinoids in the body. It’s important that we draw a distinct line between THC and CBD, THC will get you high, CBD will not. Another way to minimize the breakdown of endocannabinoids in your system is to consider vaping CBD. When you vape CBD oil, you bypass your digestive process and avoid the “first pass effect”, leaving more cannabinoids available for your receptors.

CB1 and CB2 Receptors

Cannabinoid receptors can directly affect your ability to feel pain, memory functions, and feel pain just to name a few. There are two ways that cannabinoid receptors can be activated. Either through plant cannabinoids or the endocannabinoids which are produced naturally by your own body. Plant cannabinoids can be found in high levels inside the cannabis plant. The receptors can be split into two distinct categories, CB1 and CB2 receptors. CB1 receptors are found for the most part inside your central nervous system, lungs, liver, and kidneys. While CB2 receptors can be found in the hematopoietic blood cells.

What do CB1 and CB2 receptors do? They both play an important role in the lipogenesis process within your liver, influence the production of neurotransmitters, and help to maintain homeostasis or balance within your body. CB2 receptors are an integral part of your central immune system, including immune suppression and apoptosis. This is what CBD and THC influences inside your body.

CBD’s Effects On Your Body

CBD activates other receptors such as serotonin, adenosine, and vanilloid. The TRPV-1 receptor is just one of these receptors, and it can affect your perception of pain, inflammation, and even your body temperature. When you activate the adenosine receptors within your system, you can experience anti-inflammatory benefits as well as anti-anxiety effects. These receptors also affect the bodies release of glutamate and dopamine which has several different effects. Glutamate affects cognition, excitatory signals, memory, and learning. While dopamine affects your level of enjoyment and motor control.

Both CBD and THC can work together within the body, or separately. You don’t have to have one with the other to enjoy the benefits. Cannabidiol is legal in the United Kingdom, THC is not(unless the concentration is below 0.2%). By choosing high-quality CBD oils, CBD e liquids, and other CBD products, you can enjoy the benefits of cannabis oil without THC.