Michael Giuffrida is a surgeon operating in Southington and Hartford who specializes in laparoscopy, or minimally invasive surgery. This means he is trained to use a range of techniques in which less damaged is caused to the body as there is during open surgery. Research has shown this to lead to lower pain levels, quicker recovery times, and a lower chance of complications.

Michael Giuffrida Describes what Laparoscopy Is

During a laparoscopy, the surgery is completed through at least one tiny incision. Small tubes are then inserted into those incisions to which cameras and surgical instruments are attached. Laparoscopy is not to be confused with robotic surgery, however. While both are minimally invasive, the latter means that a 3D, magnified view of the surgical site is created, enabling the surgeon to be even more flexible, precise, and in control. Committed to his own personal development, Dr. Giuffrida is also completing training in robotic surgery.

The benefits of laparoscopies are vast. Besides the aforementioned ones, the procedure can also be used to treat a huge variety of conditions. Dr. Giuffrida is happy to see that there is an increased awareness of these types of procedures, meaning patients are more likely to request them.

Minimally Invasive Surgery Types

As a surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive surgery, Michael Giuffrida has been trained in a variety of procedures other than the laparoscopy. Those include:

The adrenalectomy, which focuses on the adrenal glands.

Cancer surgery to help remove tumors.

Hiatus hernia repair, which is also called anti-reflux surgery, and is used to treat those who suffer from GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).

Cholecystectomy, which is used to remove painful gall stones.

Thoracic surgery on the chest, including the VATS (video assisted thoracoscopic surgery) lobectomy.

Rectal and colon surgery.

Colectomy, whereby parts of a diseased colon are removed.

Endovascular surgery, offered to those who have suffered an aneurism.

ENT (ear, nose, throat) procedures.

Gastroenterologic surgery, which is offered to people who are obese and require help to lose weight.

Surgery offered on the kidneys, heart, and liver.

Orthopedic surgery.

Neurosurgery.

Urologic surgery.

Splenectomy, offered on the spine.

Risks of Minimally Invasive Surgery

The greatest benefit of minimally invasive surgery is that it significantly reduces the chances of someone developing complications, pain, and lengthy hospital stays. However, that is not to say that the procedure isn’t without risk. Rather, there can be problems with infections and bleeding, both internal and external. Additionally, anesthesia does have to be provided and there is always a risk of problems with that.

However, since the 1980s, this type of surgery has been successfully used to treat a wide variety of conditions properly, effectively, and safely. It is no surprise, therefore, that most surgeons now prefer it. It is better for patients and for health care budgets alike, since it means hospital stays are reduced and there is less chance of someone needing further procedures as a result of complications. As a specialist in this type of surgery, Dr. Michael Giuffrida is excited about what the future will hold.