It’s no secret that smoking is one of the biggest causes of cancer. Even today, with fewer people smoking, 80% of lung cancer is caused by smoking tobacco.

Debates have been going on for years about whether smokers should be allowed to smoke in public. Passive smoking poses a health risk to those around the smoker, which is why smoking has been banned indoors in countries all over the world.

Since 2003, when Chinese pharmacist, Hon Lik invented the first electronic cigarette, the number of smokers declined, as vapers increased. Some early versions of e-cigarettes were shown to create dangerous levels of formaldehyde. Vapers may be able to rejoice as new research shows that there is no harm in passive vaping.

The Study By Public Health England

A recent study published by Public Health England found that e-cigarettes and vaping devices are saving thousands of lives each year. Many smokers are choosing to switch to these devices to help them quit smoking in the traditional sense. The variety of vape flavors available makes the transition easy, even for those who previously smoked menthol cigarettes.

The report, noted in a press release issued by the British government, found that vapers were exposed to just a small fraction of the risks associated with cigarette smoking. It noted significant health improvements as well.

In addition, the study also showed that those who experienced passive vaping were at no risk of any health problems. As the smoke blown out by vapers is actually water vapor, there is no harm posed to anyone surrounding the vaper.

The government release, using data from the review, said that e-cigarettes are around 95% less harmful than tobacco.

The Science

To see the difference between smoking and vaping, it’s a good idea to take a look at the science. When a smoker puffs on a traditional cigarette, around 7,000 harmful chemicals are released into the air. Most of these are caused by the combustion process, which happens as the cigarette burns. However, because the combustion process doesn’t happen when vaping, around 99% fewer chemicals are released.

In addition, the chemicals released during the vaping process disappear incredibly quickly, especially when compared to those in tobacco smoke. The smoke from cigarettes can, in closed spaces, hang around for days. However, because vaping releases water vapor, this dissipates quickly, even in indoor environments.

When studies were completed in the homes of vapers, the research found that there were very low levels of chemicals in the air. There was no obvious effect on the quality of the air in the rooms, and the nicotine levels were undetectable. The end result of all this is that vaping poses no harm to bystanders.

Many People Already Making the Switch

Most countries around the world are now encouraging citizens to switch to a smoke-free future. Cigarette company Phillip Morris claims that over five million smokers have already taken the leap and switched to vaping, and over 10,000 smokers are making the switch every day.

Whether we will see vapers allowed to smoke indoors in the future is up for debate, and probably won’t happen anytime soon. However, this new research which backs up a point that avid vapers have been claiming for a long time: vaping doesn’t harm anyone surrounding the vaper.