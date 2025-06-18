Scrolling Behind the Wheel: How App Use Is Fueling a New Era of Distracted Driving

The phone buzzes. A notification pops up. You glance down for just a second, and in that second, everything can change.

Distracted driving has always been a problem, but in recent years, it’s taken on a new form. It’s not just texting anymore. It’s checking Amazon orders, watching videos, reading emails, and refreshing TikTok feeds, all while barreling down the highway.

In 2023, over 40,990 people died in traffic crashes, and more than 360,000 others were injured. A growing number of these incidents were tied to mobile phone use behind the wheel, especially app usage. The most alarming part? These accidents are entirely preventable.

At Foster Wallace, we’re committed to helping accident victims, and that starts with education and prevention. Here’s a look at how mobile apps are driving more than just engagement. They’re driving serious, and sometimes fatal, consequences.

Why Mobile App Use Has Become a Driving Hazard

Modern drivers aren’t just glancing at a text or using GPS. They’re switching between multiple apps, often with both hands off the wheel and eyes completely off the road. Studies show that 34 percent of crashes occur within just 60 seconds of a distraction. And once you’ve looked at your phone, it takes about 27 seconds for your brain to fully refocus on driving.

At 60 miles per hour, that’s enough time to travel nearly the length of four football fields without truly paying attention.

Add in the fact that more than 464,000 drivers are actively using their phones while driving at any given moment, and it’s easy to see why the roads have become more dangerous.

The Apps Drivers Can’t Seem to Ignore

It’s not just texts and phone calls causing problems. Many drivers are using a wide range of apps while behind the wheel, creating even more distractions:

Social Media : 57% of drivers say they’ve opened Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp while driving.

Online Shopping : 47% scroll through shopping apps like Amazon or Afterpay mid-commute.

Email & Web Browsers : 42% check Gmail or surf the web from the driver’s seat.

Food & Delivery Apps : 41% use apps like McDonald’s and DoorDash while driving.

Streaming Platforms: 40% watch or listen to videos on YouTube, Disney+, and similar platforms.

Even camera and video-sharing apps like TikTok are being used while driving. These require a driver’s full visual attention, making them especially dangerous.

Who’s Most Likely to Use Apps on the Road?

Our analysis found several patterns across age, gender, and region:

Young drivers (ages 16 to 24) are the most likely to use apps or talk on the phone while driving.

Women are slightly more likely than men to use mobile devices while driving.

Drivers in the Northeast report the highest rates of distracted driving, followed by the South, West, and Midwest.

Android users are more likely than iPhone users to use apps while driving, with 78% of Android users admitting to it versus 72% of iPhone users.

Even older drivers are not immune. A significant percentage of those aged 25 to 69 use their phones while driving, and nearly 1% of drivers over the age of 70 report doing the same.

What’s Being Done to Curb the Problem?

To combat the rise of distracted driving, both lawmakers and app developers have introduced tools and rules designed to reduce temptation behind the wheel.

Popular safety tools include:

Drive Smart , which silences notifications and sends calls to voicemail automatically while you’re driving.

On My Way , which incentivizes safe driving by rewarding users who keep their phones locked.

LifeSaver, which locks access to apps when the phone detects driving motion.

In terms of policy, 48 states now ban texting while driving, and 25 states prohibit holding or talking on the phone at all while driving. Enforcement varies, but the laws are growing stricter in response to rising crash statistics.

One Decision Could Save a Life

At Foster Wallace, we’ve worked with far too many families affected by distracted driving. The pain it causes is deep, long-lasting, and in nearly every case, avoidable.

It’s not just about texting anymore. It’s about changing the culture around driving. That means putting phones away completely, using built-in safety tools, and encouraging others to do the same. It also means holding drivers accountable when they put others at risk by putting a screen before safety.

No message, menu, or video is worth a life.