It’s almost twenty years since SimplyThick came onto the market. The thickener was granted approval by the Food and Drug Association (FDA) without clinical trials.

SimplyThick Gel arrived on the market in 2001 as a Food and Beverage Thickener for Dysphagia, a disorder characterised by difficulty swallowing. John L. Holahan – a chemical engineer – invented the gel-based thickener using xanthan gum while studying at Washington University.

Unlike typical starch-based thickeners that mostly come in powder form, SimplyThick is marketed as having no impact on taste, as well as no congealing, and no residue is left at the bottom of a glass.

It was considered a revolution in thickening agents and could be used for a variety of food and beverages, more so than most other thickeners could. With its almost universal uses, it wasn’t long before Holahan considered the possibility of using the thickener in breast milk.

Using his infant daughter as a test subject, Holahan discovered that SimplyThick succeeded where other thickeners had failed. The gel mixed with his wife’s breast milk smoothly, adding a new benefit to the already well-renowned product.

Unfortunately, there were a small number of cases of permanent intestinal damage and even fatalities to new-born infants.

The first reported case of Necrotizing Enterocolitis in an infant (NEC) – a condition that causes inflammation and damage to the lining of the intestinal walls – following the use of SimplyThick occurred in 2009. An infant girl was born prematurely and kept under observation for six weeks before being sent home with sachets of SimplyThick. Her parents rushed her back to the hospital soon after using the thickener when she showed signs of diarrhoea and breathing problems.

It wasn’t until 2011 that an investigation was launched following several-some fatal-reported cases of NEC in infants. The FDA issued a warning against using SimplyThick for premature babies. It said nothing about infants who reached full-term. Just four months later, Addison Mueller died of NEC at just 23 days old. She had been born full-term.

In total, 22 cases involving SimplyThick showed a “distinct illness pattern” and so the FDA warning was extended to include all infants, not just those born prematurely.

Opinions were divided as to what actually caused the negative reaction to SimplyThick in young infants. Some believed that the way in which xanthan gum interacts with an undeveloped stomach is the primary cause, whereas others considered poor manufacturing at the company’s Georgia plant to blame.

Despite this uncertainty, following the FDA’s investigation of the plant in 2011, SimplyThick voluntarily recalled every product manufactured since 2009.

SimplyThick remains on the market. It is strongly advised to not be given to persons under 12 years of age. This warning is present on both the company’s website and its products.

The FDA officially closed its 2011 recall in June 2015. SimplyThick is still in operation. Its new EasyMix thickener designed for geriatric patients was launched in February 2018.