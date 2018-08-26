The benefits of CBD oils include pain relief and relief from the symptoms of epilepsy. Find out if this medicinal extract of the marijuana plant has properties that would alleviate conditions you experience.

Because of the way that CBD acts in the body, it has many potential benefits.

Anti-inflammatory Properties

You probably use over-the-counter remedies for pain and stiffness, even for chronic conditions. However, many people believe that CBD oils are a more natural remedy. A study reported in the Journal of Experimental Medicine determined that CBD has a significant impact on relieving chronic inflammation and pain in animal testing.

These findings need to be corroborated with human testing, but researchers believe CBD, a non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, could serve as a new treatment for chronic pain.

A Potential Cure for Smokers

Anyone who has quit smoking or tried to quit smoking knows how hard it can be. Fortunately, there’s promising evidence that shows CBD could help people quit smoking. A pilot study reported in Addictive Behaviors had participants use inhalers with CBD instead of tobacco-based nicotine products. The participants smoked fewer cigarettes and didn’t crave nicotine.

CBD has also been touted in studies aiming to reduce or cure opioid addiction. Additionally, researchers concluded that CBD was able to curb symptoms of substance abuse, such as anxiety, pain, and insomnia. There’s hope in treatment communities that CBD oils can help reduce the symptoms of withdrawal.

Epilepsy

Seizures associated with epilepsy have a dramatic impact not only on the victim but the whole family. Few things are scarier than watching someone you love suffers when you can’t do anything about it. After rigorous research into the effectiveness and safety of CBD oils in the treatment of epilepsy, the FDA approved limited use of the CBD (Epidiolex) as a therapy for two rare types of epilepsy.

This means that a doctor can prescribe the drug for:

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), impacting children ages of 3 to 5 years and presenting in various types of seizures

Dravet syndrome (DS), a genetic condition occurring in infants in the first year of life. Victims get frequent, febrile seizures.

The types of seizures involved with these conditions make them hard to control with other medication. Children must be above two years old and the drug has to be prescribed by a physician or pharmacist.