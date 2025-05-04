Trump Administration Fast-Tracks $1.4 Billion in Hurricane Relief for North Carolina

The Trump administration approved a $1.4 billion hurricane relief disaster recovery grant to help rebuild homes and restore infrastructure in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene – a move that local officials say reflects an unusually fast federal response.

Hurricane Relief

The funds, delivered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) CDBG-DR program, target long-term recovery needs rather than emergency shelter. Most will go toward rebuilding housing for low- and moderate-income residents, with the remainder supporting infrastructure projects and economic revitalization.

“This is great news for western North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein, who announced the plan’s approval on April 25. “I thank the Trump Administration for moving quickly to approve this plan so we can get busy rebuilding people’s homes.”

Helene Action Plan

North Carolina‘s recovery plan, known as the Helene Action Plan, was submitted in record time compared to other hurricane-impacted states in recent years. HUD published the funding allocation in the Federal Register on January 16, 2025. Just eight days later, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14181 to expedite federal housing relief for displaced residents.

Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.), who led a bipartisan effort urging quick action, praised the administration’s leadership. “This is a big win for North Carolina,” Budd said. “I want to thank President Trump and HUD for delivering the resources our communities need.”

CDBG-DR grants are designed to cover unmet needs that remain after private insurance, FEMA aid, and other sources have been exhausted. They are often the last step in rebuilding efforts – not the first.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Stephanie McGarrah acknowledged that full recovery will take time but said the state is ready. “The Department of Commerce and my team are ready to get to work,” she said.

The governor was surprised to discover that HUD certified North Carolina’s financial systems in less than 48 hours. That meant the state could immediately begin disbursing the funds directly to recovery projects.

Mainstream Media Ignore Good News

While national news outlets mostly ignored the news, local and regional sources including FOX Carolina, WCCB Charlotte and The Robesonian did report on the grant. The Trump administration’s direct engagement with North Carolina earned praise even from state-level Democrats.

With inflation, supply chain challenges, and housing shortages still affecting many American families, the grant is expected to provide much-needed stability for working-class homeowners in the hardest-hit parts of the state.

Most Destructive Storm

Hurricane Helene stands as the deadliest and most destructive storm in North Carolina’s history. Making landfall in Florida on September 26, 2024, as a Category 4 hurricane, Helene weakened to a tropical storm as it moved northeast, yet it unleashed catastrophic flooding and destruction across western North Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center reported that the storm caused at least 105 deaths in the state, with Yancey County’s South Toe Township receiving nearly 31 inches of rain, and wind gusts exceeding 100 mph recorded at Mt. Mitchell.

The deluge led to record-breaking river levels, with 63 stream and river gauges logging unprecedented water heights. The South Toe River and Ivy River surpassed previous flood records by nearly nine feet.

The storm destroyed approximately 125,000 homes and damaged over 800,000 acres of timberland, exacerbating the risk of wildfires in the region. Infrastructure suffered extensively, with more than 2,000 landslides reported, alongside hazardous spills and widespread power outages.

Communities with high social vulnerability were disproportionately affected; about 577,000 residents in 27 counties under major disaster declarations faced significant challenges due to the storm’s aftermath. Months later, many areas continue to grapple with the long-term consequences, including housing shortages and environmental degradation.