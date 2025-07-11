Wyoming Named Most Dangerous State for School Runs, According to New Traffic Safety Study

New research conducted by Whitley Law Firm has revealed the most dangerous U.S. states for school runs, based on the number of fatal crashes involving children during weekday commute hours. The study, which analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), ranked states by the number of fatal accidents involving children aged 14 or under, occurring Monday through Friday, from 2018 to 2022.

Wyoming tops the list as the most dangerous state for school runs, with 74 fatal crashes involving children during weekday hours over the five years, translating to 13.91 fatal crashes per 100,000 people, the highest per-capita rate in the country.

Top 10 Most Dangerous States for School Runs

(Based on fatal crashes involving children aged 14 or under, Monday-Friday, per 100,000 residents)

Rank State Total Fatal Crashes (2018-2022) Rate per 100K People 1 Wyoming 74 13.91 2 Arkansas 348 12.11 3 Mississippi 314 11.38 4 South Carolina 520 11.33 5 New Mexico 209 11.31 6 Louisiana 483 11.08 7 Alabama 482 10.54 8 West Virginia 147 10.26 9 Kentucky 415 10.05 10 Oklahoma 385 9.80

School Commutes: A Hidden Traffic Danger

The study focused specifically on weekday traffic fatalities involving children, targeting the most common school commute windows – mornings and afternoons. These times are known for increased pedestrian traffic, school buses, and parental drop-offs, creating dense traffic environments where children are particularly vulnerable.

Arkansas ranks second with 348 fatal crashes involving children and a rate of 12.11 per 100,000 people, while Mississippi comes in third with 314 crashes and a rate of 11.38. Despite differences in total population, these states share common traits: rural roads, underfunded infrastructure, and limited pedestrian protections.

Even more populous states like South Carolina and Louisiana, which rank fourth and sixth, respectively, reported over 480 fatal crashes each, reflecting systemic risks not just from infrastructure but also from traffic enforcement, driver behavior, and urban planning.

Expert Commentary

A spokesperson from Whitley Law Firm emphasized the importance of school commute safety and how the data should be a wake-up call for policymakers and communities alike:

“Mornings and afternoons are high-risk periods, especially around schools. Children are often distracted – whether they’re using a phone, talking to friends, or rushing to get to class. Combine that with heavy traffic and drivers who may be in a hurry, and the danger multiplies.”

“School buses also present risks when drivers fail to stop or slow down as required. Tragically, many accidents happen not inside the bus, but when kids are entering or exiting. Add to that a lack of pedestrian crossings, poor signage, or absent traffic control in school zones, and it becomes clear why these accidents continue to occur.”

“Ensuring safer school runs isn’t just about lowering statistics – it’s about protecting the emotional, physical, and educational well-being of our kids.”

What Contributes to the Danger?

The findings suggest that a variety of factors contribute to the high fatal crash rates in these states:

Lack of crosswalks, sidewalks, and proper signage near schools.

Speeding in school zones or failure to yield to school buses.

Longer rural commutes with fewer controlled intersections.

Under-resourced traffic enforcement during key commute hours.

In states like Wyoming and Mississippi, geography and infrastructure limitations likely play a significant role. Meanwhile, in larger states like Louisiana or South Carolina, the issue may stem more from congestion and inconsistent school zone regulations.

Methodology

The ranking was based on fatal crash data involving children aged 14 or under, sourced from NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). Only crashes that occurred Monday through Friday between 2018 and 2022 were included to reflect school-day travel periods. Fatality rates were calculated per 100,000 people in each state to account for population differences.

✅ Conclusion

While school zones are meant to be safe havens, this report shows that in many U.S. states, the journey to school remains alarmingly dangerous. With fatalities rising during school commute times, there’s an urgent need for enhanced traffic laws, better infrastructure, and stronger enforcement efforts to protect the nation’s youngest commuters.