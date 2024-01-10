German Parking Management Market Surges Via Technology: Forecast to 2028

Please share this story:

German Parking Management Market

The German Parking Management Market experienced significant growth and technological advancements, driven by urbanization and an increasing number of vehicles.

A recent ResearchAndMarkets.com report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics and highlights key trends and opportunities.

The study emphasizes the impact of demographics and technology advancements on the market, particularly the integration of mobile apps, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in smart parking systems.

On-Premise Solutions Dominate

The report also highlights the dominance of on-premise solutions and the growing demand for off-street parking in central business districts.

Competition is both global and local, for example, both Wohr Parking Systems and Secure Parking, are expanding through real estate partnerships and technological adoption.

The industry is currently experiencing a shift towards contactless transactions and mobile applications, improving payment methods and customer experience. Future developments are expected to focus on smart parking solutions using IoT for real-time monitoring and accommodating electric vehicles.

Sustainability efforts are also expected to rise, with parking management integrating with Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions.

The report is a valuable resource for stakeholders, urban planners, tech innovators, and investors to understand market progression and align strategic planning with anticipated trends leading up to 2028. [ see the Research and Markets release ]

Company Coverage

Bosch

Siemens

Smart Parking Germany

ParkHere

Cleverciti

Parkplatz Nidec GPM Group

Scheidt & Bachmann Parking

Key Takeaways

The German Parking Management Market is driven by urbanization and growing vehicle numbers.

Technology advancements, such as mobile app integrations and AI capabilities, enhance user experience in smart parking systems.

On-premise solutions and off-street parking are dominant in the market.

Global and local players, including Wohr Parking Systems and Secure Parking, drive market growth through strategic expansion and technological adoption.

Contactless transactions and mobile applications streamline payment methods and improve customer experience.

Smart parking solutions use IoT for real-time monitoring and accommodating electric vehicles.

Parking management integrated with MaaS solutions will provide dynamic parking solutions.

