The Step-by-Step Process to Fixing a Water Line Leak

A water line leak is a serious issue that can create some big problems in your home if it goes unchecked. Not only could your walls, floors, and ceilings suffer major water damage, but damp conditions caused by a water line leak are ideal for mold growth. A water line leak needs to be repaired quickly, and while we recommend calling a professional plumber for assistance if you suspect a leak, you may be able to fix minor leaks on your own by following these steps.

Turn Off Your Water

The first thing you should do if you ever have a leak in your home is turn off your water. There are shutoff valves under your kitchen and bathroom sinks as well as your toilet, but you can also shut off all the water in your home using the main shutoff valve. That is sometimes the only way to keep water from leaking everywhere if the leak isn’t located at a specific fixture. Once you’ve turned the water off, open your faucets and let any remaining water drain from your pipes.

Clean Up Spilled Water

Before you begin fixing your leak, clean up any water that may have accumulated on the floor or any other surfaces. This will make the repair job much easier, and it might help prevent water damage. Just be very careful if any water is near any electronics or appliances. They pose a risk of electrocution, so either unplug them or shut off the electricity for the area of your house where the leak is located.

Apply Plumbing Putty to the Damaged Pipe

If the leak is relatively small, you might be able to seal it with some plumbing putty. Wear some latex gloves to avoid chemical burns, remove a small amount of putty from its tube, and mix it until it turns a light gray. Form a half-inch thick layer of putty and wrap it around the leaky pipe. Push down firmly at the edges of the putty to create a tight seal. This isn’t a permanent fix, but it should keep the pipe intact until you can have it replaced.

Replace the Damaged Pipe

If you want a more permanent solution to your problem, you can always replace the damaged pipe altogether. This is a job that is best left to a plumbing professional, but if you want to attempt it yourself you’ll need a pipe cutter, a deburring tool, and a slip coupling that is the same diameter as the pipe. Cut away the damaged section of the pipe with the pipe cutter, remove the sharp edges along the cut pipe with a deburring tool, and slide the end of the coupling that is marked “slip” onto one of the pipes. Tighten any nuts that the coupling might have with a wrench, and your water line should be good to go once you turn the water back on.

While small leaks are relatively easy to patch or repair, always remember that your home’s plumbing is often more complicated than you might think. If you think your water line leak is too big or you aren’t comfortable attempting to fix it yourself, don’t hesitate to contact a plumber for assistance.